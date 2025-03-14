2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Lando Norris has set the pace in the opening F1 practice session of the 2025 season at the Australian Grand Prix.

The full results from FP1 at Albert Park:

2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m17.252s 2 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m17.401s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m17.461s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m17.670s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m17.696s 6 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m17.713s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m17.716s 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m17.736s 9 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m17.847s 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m18.057s 11 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m18.061s 12 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.071s 13 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.232s 14 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.390s 15 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m18.438s 16 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.455s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m18.505s 18 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m18.586s 19 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m19.139s 20 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m19.312s

Norris leads Sainz in Australia FP1

Norris left it late to take to the top of the timesheets in FP1.

Before that, Carlos Sainz set the pace for Williams with an impressive lap of 1m17.401s.

While it was only the first practice session, most drivers were keen to try the soft tyres as they gear up for qualifying tomorrow.

Sainz led the way until the final few minutes before Norris eclipsed him.

Norris is widely expected to start the season as the heavy favourite following an impressive showing in pre-season F1 testing.

It’s still early days, but a very positive start overall for the British driver.

Charles Leclerc completed the top three for Ferrari, narrowly behind his former teammate.

It was an action-packed first session of 2025 with two red flags.

Gravel on the track caused the first stoppage, while a heavy shunt for Haas’ Ollie Bearman caused the second.

Bearman lost control of his car on the exit of Turn 12, having run into the gravel trap.

Oscar Piastri made it two McLarens in the top four, 0.4s off the pace set by his teammate.

Max Verstappen set the fifth-fastest time in the RB21, just ahead of the second Williams of Alex Albon.

George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar and Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10.