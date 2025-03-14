2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Full results from Friday practice at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris has set the pace in the opening F1 practice session of the 2025 season at the Australian Grand Prix.

The full results from FP1 at Albert Park: 

2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m17.252s
2Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m17.401s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m17.461s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m17.670s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m17.696s
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m17.713s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m17.716s
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m17.736s
9Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m17.847s
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m18.057s
11Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m18.061s
12Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.071s
13Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.232s
14Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.390s
15Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.438s
16Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing1m18.455s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m18.505s
18Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.586s
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m19.139s
20Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m19.312s

Norris leads Sainz in Australia FP1

Norris left it late to take to the top of the timesheets in FP1.

Before that, Carlos Sainz set the pace for Williams with an impressive lap of 1m17.401s.

While it was only the first practice session, most drivers were keen to try the soft tyres as they gear up for qualifying tomorrow.

Sainz led the way until the final few minutes before Norris eclipsed him.

Norris is widely expected to start the season as the heavy favourite following an impressive showing in pre-season F1 testing.

It’s still early days, but a very positive start overall for the British driver.

Charles Leclerc completed the top three for Ferrari, narrowly behind his former teammate.

It was an action-packed first session of 2025 with two red flags.

Gravel on the track caused the first stoppage, while a heavy shunt for Haas’ Ollie Bearman caused the second.

Bearman lost control of his car on the exit of Turn 12, having run into the gravel trap.

Oscar Piastri made it two McLarens in the top four, 0.4s off the pace set by his teammate.

Max Verstappen set the fifth-fastest time in the RB21, just ahead of the second Williams of Alex Albon.

George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar and Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

