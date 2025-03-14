2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Full results from Friday practice at the Australian Grand Prix, Round 1 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris has set the pace in the opening F1 practice session of the 2025 season at the Australian Grand Prix.
The full results from FP1 at Albert Park:
|2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.252s
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m17.401s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m17.461s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m17.670s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m17.696s
|6
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m17.713s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m17.716s
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m17.736s
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m17.847s
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m18.057s
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m18.061s
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.071s
|13
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.232s
|14
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.390s
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.438s
|16
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.455s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m18.505s
|18
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.586s
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m19.139s
|20
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m19.312s
Norris leads Sainz in Australia FP1
Norris left it late to take to the top of the timesheets in FP1.
Before that, Carlos Sainz set the pace for Williams with an impressive lap of 1m17.401s.
While it was only the first practice session, most drivers were keen to try the soft tyres as they gear up for qualifying tomorrow.
Sainz led the way until the final few minutes before Norris eclipsed him.
Norris is widely expected to start the season as the heavy favourite following an impressive showing in pre-season F1 testing.
It’s still early days, but a very positive start overall for the British driver.
Charles Leclerc completed the top three for Ferrari, narrowly behind his former teammate.
It was an action-packed first session of 2025 with two red flags.
Gravel on the track caused the first stoppage, while a heavy shunt for Haas’ Ollie Bearman caused the second.
Bearman lost control of his car on the exit of Turn 12, having run into the gravel trap.
Oscar Piastri made it two McLarens in the top four, 0.4s off the pace set by his teammate.
Max Verstappen set the fifth-fastest time in the RB21, just ahead of the second Williams of Alex Albon.
George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar and Lance Stroll rounded out the top 10.