Glaring stat proves Lewis Hamilton was Ferrari’s worst debutant since Luca Badoer

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix was difficult for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari.

After a poor opening lap, Hamilton spent most of his race behind Williams’ Alex Albon.

Hamilton ultimately finished ninth after losing out to Oscar Piastri on the final lap.

This means that Hamilton had the worst F1 debut as a Ferrari driver since Luca Badoer in 2009.

In terms of the 21st century, only Badoer’s was worse than Hamilton’s.

Lewis Hamilton - 10th (2025)

Hamilton could only finish 10th on his debut for the Scuderia at the Australian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion briefly led the race before dropping to eighth after Ferrari misread the weather forecast.

Hamilton stayed out on dry tyres in wet conditions, ruining his chance of a big result.

Ollie Bearman - 7th (2024)

Ollie Bearman was a last-minute stand-in for Carlos Sainz at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Bearman put in an impressive drive to come home seventh, finishing ahead of Lando Norris and Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz - 8th (2021)

Sainz finished eighth on his Ferrari debut at the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix.

With Ferrari still playing catch-up in the engine department, they languished well behind Mercedes and Red Bull, which fought for the title.

Charles Leclerc - 5th (2019)

Charles Leclerc made his F1 debut at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

It was a somewhat underwhelming first race for Leclerc as Max Verstappen and teammate Vettel beat him.

Sebastian Vettel - 3rd (2015)

The four-time F1 world champion finished behind the two Mercedes on his debut for Ferrari.

Vettel would go on to win his second race with the team in Malaysia.

Fernando Alonso - 1st (2010)

Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari career started in perfect fashion as he won on debut in Bahrain.

It was a Ferrari 1-2 that day as Vettel hit trouble with a spark plug issue.

Giancarlo Fisichella - 9th (2009)

Giancarlo Fisichella’s best result as a Ferrari driver came in his first race.

As the second replacement for Massa following his injury in Hungary earlier in the year, Fisichella narrowly missed out on a points finish in his home race.

Luca Badoer - 17th (2009)

Badoer’s two-race stint was a disaster.

Initially, Ferrari wanted to bring Michael Schumacher back as Massa’s replacement mid-season, but the German was unable to due to a neck injury, so long-time test driver Badoer was given the chance.

He struggled in his two outings for the team, finishing 17th on debut.

Kimi Raikkonen - 1st (2007)

Like Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen was victorious on his Ferrari debut.

It would kick off his title-winning campaign in style.

Felipe Massa - 9th (2006)

Massa narrowly missed out on pole to Schumacher on his first race for Ferrari at the 2006 Bahrain Grand Prix.

However, an early spin, nearly collecting Alonso in the Renault, ended his challenge for a podium.

Rubens Barrichello - 2nd (2000)

Rubens Barrichello made it a Ferrari 1-2 at the 2000 Australian GP, finishing behind teammate Schumacher.

The Brazilian would race for the team until the end of 2005.