Glaring stat proves Lewis Hamilton was Ferrari’s worst debutant since Luca Badoer

Lewis Hamilton endured a tough first race for Ferrari - but how does it compare to other drivers’ first races for the Italian team?

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

The season-opening Australian Grand Prix was difficult for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari.

After a poor opening lap, Hamilton spent most of his race behind Williams’ Alex Albon.

Hamilton ultimately finished ninth after losing out to Oscar Piastri on the final lap.

This means that Hamilton had the worst F1 debut as a Ferrari driver since Luca Badoer in 2009.

In terms of the 21st century, only Badoer’s was worse than Hamilton’s.

Lewis Hamilton - 10th (2025)

Hamilton could only finish 10th on his debut for the Scuderia at the Australian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion briefly led the race before dropping to eighth after Ferrari misread the weather forecast.

Hamilton stayed out on dry tyres in wet conditions, ruining his chance of a big result.

Ollie Bearman - 7th (2024)

Ollie Bearman was a last-minute stand-in for Carlos Sainz at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Bearman put in an impressive drive to come home seventh, finishing ahead of Lando Norris and Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz - 8th (2021)

Sainz finished eighth on his Ferrari debut at the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix.

With Ferrari still playing catch-up in the engine department, they languished well behind Mercedes and Red Bull, which fought for the title.

Charles Leclerc - 5th (2019)

Charles Leclerc made his F1 debut at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix.

It was a somewhat underwhelming first race for Leclerc as Max Verstappen and teammate Vettel beat him.

Sebastian Vettel - 3rd (2015)

The four-time F1 world champion finished behind the two Mercedes on his debut for Ferrari.

Vettel would go on to win his second race with the team in Malaysia.

Fernando Alonso - 1st (2010)

Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari career started in perfect fashion as he won on debut in Bahrain.

It was a Ferrari 1-2 that day as Vettel hit trouble with a spark plug issue.

Giancarlo Fisichella - 9th (2009)

Giancarlo Fisichella’s best result as a Ferrari driver came in his first race.

As the second replacement for Massa following his injury in Hungary earlier in the year, Fisichella narrowly missed out on a points finish in his home race.

Luca Badoer - 17th (2009)

Badoer’s two-race stint was a disaster.

Initially, Ferrari wanted to bring Michael Schumacher back as Massa’s replacement mid-season, but the German was unable to due to a neck injury, so long-time test driver Badoer was given the chance.

He struggled in his two outings for the team, finishing 17th on debut.

Kimi Raikkonen - 1st (2007)

Like Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen was victorious on his Ferrari debut.

It would kick off his title-winning campaign in style.

Felipe Massa - 9th (2006)

Massa narrowly missed out on pole to Schumacher on his first race for Ferrari at the 2006 Bahrain Grand Prix.

However, an early spin, nearly collecting Alonso in the Renault, ended his challenge for a podium.

Rubens Barrichello - 2nd (2000)

Rubens Barrichello made it a Ferrari 1-2 at the 2000 Australian GP, finishing behind teammate Schumacher.

The Brazilian would race for the team until the end of 2005. 

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
29m ago
Scary truth about Marc Marquez revealed in Argentina MotoGP analysis
Marc Marquez
Moto2 News
32m ago
Jake Dixon: “One of the highlights of my career”
Jake Dixon, 2025 Argentine Moto2 Grand Prix
Le Mans News
35m ago
Acura admits it lacked pace to “attack” in Sebring 12 Hours
#93 Acura
F1 News
36m ago
Glaring stat proves Lewis Hamilton was Ferrari’s worst debutant since Luca Badoer
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
37m ago
F1 teams braced for ‘tougher’ flexi-wing tests in China after FIA checks
Red Bull have raised concerns about their rival F1 teams

More News

F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix: Live stream for free
F1
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris matches two Lewis Hamilton feats with Australian GP win
Lando Norris was unbeatable in Melbourne
F1 News
2h ago
Oscar Piastri wants McLaren talks over ‘hold position’ order
Oscar Piastri
NASCAR News
2h ago
Christopher Bell’s NASCAR winning streak comes to an end at Las Vegas
Race start
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff forgot Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes at Australian GP
Lewis Hamilton