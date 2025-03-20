Legendary F1 team boss Eddie Jordan dies aged 76

Legendary former F1 team owner and television pundit Eddie Jordan has died aged 76.

The Irishman, who owned and ran Jordan Grand Prix from 1991 to 2005, passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Jordan revealed last year he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of bladder and prostate cancer, which spread to his spine and pelvis.

A family statement read: "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Eddie Jordan OBE, the ex-Formula 1 team owner, TV pundit and entrepreneur.

"He passed away peacefully with family by his side in Cape Town in the early hours of 20 March 2025."

Jordan Grand Prix entered 250 F1 races, winning on four occasions.

After running his eponymous F1 team, the flamboyant Jordan later became a TV broadcaster, working first for BBC Sport and then for Channel 4.

Jordan also brokered the deal for legendary F1 designer Adrian Newey's move from Red Bull to Aston Martin last year.

He was also an entrepreneur.

Earlier this year, Jordan led a consortium to buy London Irish Rugby Club out of administration. He was also a former shareholder of Celtic Football Club.

Ex-F1 driver Mark Webber and Eddie Jordan worked together for Channel 4

The Jordan family statement continued: "He was working until the last, having communicated on St Patrick's Day about his ambitions for London Irish Rugby Football Club, of which he had recently become patron.

"Eddie and Jordan Grand Prix were known for their rock and roll image, bringing a fun and exciting element to F1, as well as consistently performing above their weight.

"Many successful F1 drivers owe their career breaks to Eddie, and world champions including Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill drove for him.

"EJ brought an abundance of charisma, energy and Irish charm everywhere he went. We all have a huge hole missing without his presence.

"He will be missed by so many people, but he leaves us with tonnes of great memories to keep us smiling through our sorrow."

Tributes pour in from F1 world

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan.

"With his inexhaustible energy he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

"Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed.

"In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones."

The current Aston Martin F1 team, who were founded by Jordan in their original guise, also paid tribute to the iconic ex-team boss.

“Eddie Jordan was one of the all-time motorsport greats. He was a one-off, a wonderful human being, and a charismatic leader who founded this team and took it to F1 in 1991," said Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell.

"His vision laid the foundations for us and he leaves a lasting legacy for the entire motorsport community. Today we pay tribute to a legend of the sport and our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll added: “Eddie Jordan was a true racer, a great leader, and one of the biggest characters in our sport.

"He was a friend who I have known for more than thirty years and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts, and those of everybody at Aston Martin, are with his family and friends.”