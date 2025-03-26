Max Verstappen ‘not happy’ with Red Bull's Liam Lawson decision

Red Bull's rumoured decision to demote Liam Lawson has supposedly left Max Verstappen unhappy.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is apparently disgruntled with Red Bull’s reported decision to axe Liam Lawson just two races into the 2025 F1 season.

Following a disastrous start to his Red Bull career, Lawson is on the verge of being demoted back into a Racing Bulls seat, with Yuki Tsunoda heading the other way in a promotion.

If the immediate driver swap is confirmed, Tsunoda would drive for Red Bull at his home race - next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix - and become Verstappen’s fifth different teammate since the end of 2018.

Lawson, who is yet to score a point and has been dumped out in Q1 in all three qualifying sessions to have taken place this year, would return to Red Bull’s sister team alongside French rookie Isack Hadjar.

But according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Red Bull’s brutal decision has left Verstappen frustrated.

“One can guess what Verstappen himself thinks of the decision of Red Bull's management to victimise Liam Lawson after only two races in favour of Yuki Tsunoda,” the report states.

“The Limburger [referring to the region Verstappen is from] also disagrees with the team management's decision to intervene so soon.”

Liam Lawson’s fate sealed after rough start

Lawson qualified 18th at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and crashed out of his debut race in wet conditions.

The 23-year-old Kiwi then qualified last for both the sprint and grand prix, finishing the two races 14th and 12th.

Verstappen has been supportive of Lawson amid his early Red Bull woes, insisting: “That Racing Bulls car is easier to drive than ours. I notice that when I talk to Liam.

“Last year the difference between him and Yuki wasn't that big, I thought. Otherwise the team wouldn't have made the choice to put Liam in at Red Bull.”

The brutal decision was reportedly reached by Red Bull bosses, including team principal Christian Horner, at a crunch meeting in Dubai on Monday at the home of major shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya.

Red Bull have refused to comment on the reports but an official announcement is expected later this week.

The Milton Keynes-based squad sit third in the constructors’ championship standings and are already 42 points down on McLaren, who have won the opening two races of the season.

Verstappen is just eight points behind early championship leader Lando Norris despite Red Bull’s troubles with their RB21. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
3m ago
How many F1 teams made changes in response to flexi-wing TD?
Start of the Chinese GP sprint race
MotoGP News
11m ago
How to watch Americas MotoGP: Live stream here
KTM
WSBK News
1h ago
Alex Lowes explains early Bimota WorldSBK talks: “I thought they were going to fire me”
Alex Lowes, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
VR46 announce special livery ‘surprise’ for Austin MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen ‘not happy’ with Red Bull's Liam Lawson decision
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin: “I never thought an injury could last so long”
Jorge Martin
F1 News
2h ago
Theory shared over what ‘caught out’ Ferrari with plank wear DSQ
Ferrari suffered a horror Chinese Grand Prix
MotoGP News
2h ago
Can MotoGP’s newest star shine at his team’s home race in the USA?
Ai Ogura, 2025 Argentine MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Explained: Why Alex Marquez rides a Yamaha in training
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Red Bull told they are in “big trouble” with Liam Lawson set for demotion
Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen