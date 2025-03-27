Claim in New Zealand that Honda pay eight-figure sum to Red Bull for Yuki Tsunoda

Japanese manufacturer Honda reportedly pay Red Bull an annual eight-figure sum to secure Yuki Tsunoda’s place in the team, according to a newspaper from Liam Lawson's home country.

Tsunoda has been called up alongside Max Verstappen for the Japanese Grand Prix onwards.

The 24-year-old will replace Liam Lawson from next weekend after the latter’s poor start to life at Red Bull.

A report by The Herald in New Zealand has claimed Honda pay Red Bull “an annual eight-figure sum” to have Tsunoda in their stable - which includes their junior team, Racing Bulls.

Tsunoda has been part of the Red Bull family in F1 since 2021, making his debut alongside Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri.

He’s remained part of the Faenza outfit since then, making steady progress during his time in F1.

Tsunoda has seen off Nyck de Vries and Daniel Ricciardo but continued to be overlooked by Red Bull in terms of a replacement for Sergio Perez.

Despite outperforming Lawson during their time together as teammates at VCARB in 2024, Red Bull opted against Tsunoda.

Given his adaptability and strong mentality, Red Bull felt that Lawson would be a better fit.

However, after just two rounds, Lawson was demoted, giving Tsunoda a chance at Red Bull for his home race at Suzuka next weekend.

The report doesn’t disclose whether Honda’s payment will increase due to Tsunoda’s recent promotion.

Still, it will be a massive weekend for Tsunoda and Honda, given that it will be their home race at the Japanese GP on April 6.

Honda will bow out as Red Bull's engine manufacturer at the end of year ahead of their Aston Martin link-up for 2026.

Yuki Tsunoda’s impossible Red Bull challenge

Tsunoda has the daunting task of going up against Verstappen.

Since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure from Red Bull at the end of 2018, several drivers have struggled before facing the axe.

Pierre Gasly lasted just 12 races in 2019 until Alex Albon replaced him after the summer break.

While Albon initially impressed, he was dumped at the end of 2020 for Perez.

Perez spent four years at Red Bull - but talk of his future and him being replaced was a common occurrence.

Tsunoda will be under a lot of pressure to perform in 2025, given the lack of testing time in the RB21.