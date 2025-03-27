Red Bull confirm Liam Lawson axe, Yuki Tsunoda promoted

Liam Lawson has been demoted by Red Bull just two races into the 2025 F1 season, with Yuki Tsunoda earning a promotion to the senior team.

Following a disastrous start to his Red Bull career, Lawson will return to Racing Bulls - Red Bull's sister team - with Tsunoda moving in the opposite direction with immediate effect.

Tsunoda, who was overlooked by Red Bull as a replacement for Sergio Perez over the winter, will make his Red Bull debut at next weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, his home race.

The 24-year-old Japanese driver will partner Max Verstappen from the third round of the 2025 campaign, becoming his fifth teammate since 2018.

"It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and as a result we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch," Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said in a statement.

"We came into the 2025 season, with two ambitions, to retain the World Drivers' Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors' title and this is a purely sporting decision.

"We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21 and Yuki’s experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the Team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.

"We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience, as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, an environment and a Team he knows very well.”

Where did it go wrong for Liam Lawson?

Liam Lawson is out after just two F1 races with Red Bull

23-year-old Lawson god the nod over Tsunoda to replace Perez despite only having 11 grands prix for Racing Bulls spread over a two year period under his belt.

Lawson endured a nightmare start at Red Bull and struggled to adapt to the unique characteristics of the team's tricky RB21.

While Verstappen has amassed 36 points to sit second in the F1 drivers' championship, Lawson has failed to score points across the opening two grands prix and sprint race.

Lawson crashed out in wet conditions on his debut in Melbourne and finished 12th in last Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix, only after three drivers ahead were disqualified.

Adding to that, Lawson has been knocked out in the first stage of all three qualifying sessions he has taken part in, including ending up slowest for both the China sprint race and main grand prix.

Lawson's woes have ultimately led to Red Bull pulling the trigger to bring in Tsunoda in a sudden driver swap.

Red Bull have history of making ruthless decisions with their drivers, but this move is unprecedented even for them.

He will return to Racing Bulls, alongside French rookie Isack Hadjar.