Valtteri Bottas back in F1 action after Sauber exit - but not with Mercedes

Valtteri Bottas will be behind the wheel of a McLaren F1 car in a TPC test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

According to reputable journalist Adam Cooper, Bottas will drive McLaren’s 2023 F1 challenger as part of his Mercedes test and reserve driver duties.

With Bottas set to be present at all 24 races this year, the Finn is likely to be available to other Mercedes-powered teams - should they want to use him.

Mercedes and McLaren have shared reserve drivers over the years, with Mick Schumacher available to both parties.

Similarly, in 2021, Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne could have been called up by either outfit.

Bottas, who hasn’t driven an F1 car since the end of last year, will get to drive the McLaren MCL60 at the Spanish GP circuit.

With McLaren in the fight for the constructors’ championship, having a driver of Bottas’ calibre available in the scenario that Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri couldn’t race is necessary.

Bottas is also available to Williams.

If Bottas returns to the grid in 2025, he must serve a five-place grid penalty.

The 10-time grand prix winner was penalised after colliding with Sergio Perez at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas eyes 2026 F1 return

Bottas is still motivated to return to the F1 grid in 2026.

The 35-year-old’s best chance of making a return will likely be with Cadillac.

Cadillac will become F1’s 11th team in 2026, opening up two more seats.

The American team has already spoken about the need to choose drivers on merit and that at least one of those drivers will need to be experienced.

Bottas will face competition from Sergio Perez and Zhou Guanyu to secure the seat.