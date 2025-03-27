Yuki Tsunoda breaks silence after dream Red Bull F1 promotion

Yuki Tsunoda has shared his first message since earning a dream promotion to the Red Bull F1 team.

Red Bull have decided to demote Liam Lawson and replace him with Tsunoda with immediate effect just two races into the 2025 F1 season.

Tsunoda will become Max Verstappen’s fifth teammate since 2018 and make his Red Bull debut at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix - his home race.

The 24-year-old Japanese driver was originally overlooked for a Red Bull seat three months ago when Lawson got the nod ahead of him as a replacement for Sergio Perez.

But Tsunoda will now get his dream shot at the Red Bull senior team after spending more than four seasons at Racing Bulls, where Lawson will return for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking in a video shared on social media by Racing Bulls, Tsunoda said: "Hey guys, Yuki here! I just wanted to say a massive thank you to the team and to the amazing VCARB fans for such an incredible ride and so many special memories.

“I'm staying in the Red Bull family so I won't be far. I'll see you guys around the paddock.”

In a separate video in which he was wearing his new Red Bull team kit, Tsunoda added: "I'm looking forward to running in my home GP with Red Bull Racing."

Racing Bulls proud of Yuki Tsunoda

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies spoken of his pride for Tsunoda following his exit from the Faenza-based squad.

"We're incredibly proud of Yuki earning his well-deserved move to Oracle Red Bull Racing! His progress last year, and more recently from the very start of 2025, has been nothing less than sensational. Personally, and collectively, it has been an immense privilege to witness those progresses for all of us in Faenza and in Milton Keynes,” Mekies said.

"Yuki's energy and positivity has lightened up every corner of our factories and of our garage and he will always be a Racing Bull! We wish him all the success he deserves at ORBR.”

On Lawson’s return, Mekies added: “Everyone here at VCARB is looking forward to working hard with Liam to give him the best environment possible for him to shine in our car and to express the talent we all know he has.

"He fit in so well last year, and we cannot wait to challenge ourselves and grow as a Team. With Isack having started so strongly with us already, we know we have a young and strong lineup."