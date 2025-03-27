Yuki Tsunoda breaks silence after dream Red Bull F1 promotion

Yuki Tsunoda speaks for the first time since earning his long-awaited Red Bull promotion.

Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut on home soil
Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut on home soil

Yuki Tsunoda has shared his first message since earning a dream promotion to the Red Bull F1 team.

Red Bull have decided to demote Liam Lawson and replace him with Tsunoda with immediate effect just two races into the 2025 F1 season.

Tsunoda will become Max Verstappen’s fifth teammate since 2018 and make his Red Bull debut at next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix - his home race.

The 24-year-old Japanese driver was originally overlooked for a Red Bull seat three months ago when Lawson got the nod ahead of him as a replacement for Sergio Perez.

But Tsunoda will now get his dream shot at the Red Bull senior team after spending more than four seasons at Racing Bulls, where Lawson will return for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking in a video shared on social media by Racing Bulls, Tsunoda said: "Hey guys, Yuki here! I just wanted to say a massive thank you to the team and to the amazing VCARB fans for such an incredible ride and so many special memories.

“I'm staying in the Red Bull family so I won't be far. I'll see you guys around the paddock.”

In a separate video in which he was wearing his new Red Bull team kit, Tsunoda added: "I'm looking forward to running in my home GP with Red Bull Racing."

Racing Bulls proud of  Yuki Tsunoda

Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies spoken of his pride for Tsunoda following his exit from the Faenza-based squad.

"We're incredibly proud of Yuki earning his well-deserved move to Oracle Red Bull Racing! His progress last year, and more recently from the very start of 2025, has been nothing less than sensational. Personally, and collectively, it has been an immense privilege to witness those progresses for all of us in Faenza and in Milton Keynes,” Mekies said.

"Yuki's energy and positivity has lightened up every corner of our factories and of our garage and he will always be a Racing Bull! We wish him all the success he deserves at ORBR.”

On Lawson’s return, Mekies added: “Everyone here at VCARB is looking forward to working hard with Liam to give him the best environment possible for him to shine in our car and to express the talent we all know he has.

"He fit in so well last year, and we cannot wait to challenge ourselves and grow as a Team. With Isack having started so strongly with us already, we know we have a young and strong lineup."

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
4m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “The rider is a big difference” at Portimao WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
12m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu reassured Portuguese WorldSBK won’t be “another Ducati Cup”
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
36m ago
Scott Redding “grateful to not be suffocating while riding” at Portimao WorldSBK
Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda breaks silence after dream Red Bull F1 promotion
Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut on home soil
MotoGP News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi takes F1’s next superstar under his wing
Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Valentino Rossi. Credit: Instagram/Andrea Kimi Antonelli/aledellgiusta.

More News

MotoGP Feature
2h ago
Is Marc Marquez’s Ducati GP25 actually the best bike in MotoGP 2025?
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
2h ago
Trackhouse ditches Gulf livery for home MotoGP round
2025 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT 2025: What are the fastest laps for every manufacturer?
Josh Brookes
F1 News
3h ago
Claim in New Zealand that Honda pay eight-figure sum to Red Bull for Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
3h ago
Helmut Marko confesses to Liam Lawson ‘mistake’, like a beaten 'boxer'
Liam Lawson will return to Racing Bulls following his Red Bull axe