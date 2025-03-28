Martin Brundle labels Red Bull driver situation “a mess” after Liam Lawson decision

Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle

F1 commentator Martin Brundle doesn’t understand why Red Bull are in “such a mess with drivers” after Liam Lawson was axed.

Lawson has been demoted to Racing Bulls from the Japanese Grand Prix, with Yuki Tsunoda taking his place at Red Bull.

Since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure at the end of 2018, Red Bull have struggled to find a competent teammate to partner Max Verstappen.

Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were cast aside fairly quickly due to poor performance.

While Sergio Perez enjoyed four seasons with the team, his future was never secure amid his inconsistent form.

Even though Red Bull are in the unique position of owning two teams on the grid, and thus, they can place their junior drivers on the second team, their driver situation is far from ideal. 

If Verstappen was to make a sudden decision to leave Red Bull for Mercedes or Aston Martin, it could leave them in a precarious position.

Writing on his X account, Brundle described the situation as “doubly confusing”.

“Red Bull uniquely has a junior team on the grid so it’s doubly confusing they are in such a mess with drivers,” Brundle wrote.

“And their only driver they desperately need appears to be casting around for the future.

“Liam Lawson’s reputation is temporarily trashed and he has nothing to lose now. He should turn that into an advantage and let his natural talent flow.”

Chandhok weighs in on Lawson decision

Lawson will likely enjoy his best weekend of the year despite being demoted to the junior team.

Racing Bulls have been Q3 contenders in the opening two races of the year.

Tsunoda qualified fifth at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, while Isack Hadjar qualified seventh in Shanghai.

Chandhok, who is also part of the Sky F1 team, says Lawson needs to “rebuild his confidence” throughout the weekend in Japan.

“24 hours on from the Red Bull confirmation, I find myself really hoping that Liam Lawson has a great weekend in Suzuka,” he wrote on his X account.

“Track he knows very well, team who likes and respects him, just need to rebuild his confidence through the weekend. Will be fascinating to see him & Yuki.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

