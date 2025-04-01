Japanese driver earns debut outing at Suzuka

Alpine reserve Ryo Hirakawa will get to drive in front of his home fans in opening practice for this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Le Mans 24 Hours winner Hirakawa will take over Jack Doohan’s Alpine Formula 1 car in the hour-long FP1 session on Friday morning.

The news means that two Japanese drivers will be appearing at the Suzuka Circuit this weekend, with Yuki Tsunoda having received a promotion to Red Bull Racing after just over four seasons at AlphaTauri/Racing Bulls.

Hirakawa regularly raced at Suzuka in both the Super Formula and SUPER GT series as part of his factory commitments with Toyota, although he never won a major race at the fabled track.

FP1 outings were always on the table since Hirakawa was added to Alpine’s reserve driver roster in January.

“I'm very excited, I can’t wait to drive the A525 in Free Practice 1 this weekend,” said Hirakawa.

“I’m looking back to 18 years ago to 2007, the first time I went to watch the Japanese Grand Prix, it was a different track, Fuji, but it was Formula One in Japan.

“Since then, I started my racing career and now to drive during the weekend is going to be a dream come true, I just can’t wait. I have got everything prepared, we did simulator work in Enstone a few days ago and I’m going to enjoy the moment.

“Hopefully the weather is good, it will be a short session, but I will enjoy it and do my best for the team to hopefully input some direction on set up. I just want to add my appreciation to everyone at the team for the opportunity and support.”

Hirakawa, who races a Toyota Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship, is one of Alpine’s four reserve drivers this year.

Former Williams F1 driver Franco Colapinto and Formula 2 race winners Kush Maini and Paul Aron are also part of the team’s programme.

Prior to joining Alpine, Hirakawa gained experience in F1 machinery as part of McLaren’s driver development programme in 2024.