Yuki Tsunoda reveals feelings after first Red Bull seat fitting led to nothing

Yuki Tsunoda has remembered a seat fitting for Red Bull at the end of last year which led to nothing.

Tsunoda had tested the Red Bull at the 2024 postseason test but was overlooked for the race seat in favour of Liam Lawson.

Just two races later, Tsunoda has finally been promoted into the Red Bull seat, with Lawson demoted to Racing Bulls. He thought that his final chance had passed.

"Even when I was reserve driver before, for Red Bull Racing, I was doing seat fitting already before Bahrain testing.

“Probably like 10 per cent of myself, inside of my head, was like, 'what am I doing this seat fitting for?'

“You know what I mean?

"I felt like last year's end of the season was the biggest chance, and closest I went throughout my career. And it didn't happen.

“So, to me, that was a little bit shocking.”

Yuki Tsunoda on empathy for Liam Lawson

Yuki Tsunoda

But two dreadful rounds in Australia and China for Lawson, in the difficult RB21, have caused Red Bull to make another change to their driver line-up.

Tsunoda will debut for the main team on home turf this weekend at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

It is also Japanese engine supplier Honda’s final race at Suzuka with Red Bull.

Tsunoda compared Lawson’s current disappointment with his own, when he missed the cut at the end of 2024.

“It wasn't easy as well at the end of last season,” the Japanese driver said.

“But he did his best for sure.

“Also, we did our best last year at the end of the season and didn't get the Red Bull ticket. So, that's fair and I just had to accept it.

"I'm sure he'll bounce back very strongly. RB is currently in good shape, the people there are amazing, very supportive.

“So I hope Liam will be back in shape and if all four cars fight in the top 10 that's probably the best for Red Bull, so we have to bounce back strongly."