Liam Lawson: Red Bull axe “not something I saw coming, didn’t have enough time”

"I didn’t have time", claims Liam Lawson after Red Bull demotion

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson insists was was shocked to be demoted by Red Bull, insisting he wasn’t given enough time to impress.

Lawson was only promoted to become Max Verstappen’s teammate after 11 impressive races for Red Bull’s sister team over two years.

But he was unceremoniously axed two grands prix into 2025 after a pair of disappointing weekends.

Lawson has been sent back to Racing Bulls, for whom he will drive at this weekend’s F1 Japanese Grand Prix. Yuki Tsunoda replaces Lawson at Red Bull.

"It was definitely a shock, honestly,” Lawson told Sky Sports.

“It's not something that I saw coming.

"The discussions we were having as well, I think, weren't really leaning in this direction.

“So it was definitely not something that I expected."

Lawson added: “Obviously I would have loved more time.

"And I felt like with more time… especially going to places that I'd been before…

“It was a tough start. We had rocky testing. We had a rocky first weekend in Melbourne with practice. And then obviously China was a sprint.

"I think going to places that I'd been before, with the way the car was quite tricky, I think that would have helped.

“I would have loved that opportunity. But obviously it's not my decision, so I'm here to make the most of this one."

Liam Lawson claims 'not enough time' cost him Red Bull drive

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

The RB21 has even left Verstappen frustrated this season.

With Perez and Lawson both axed in recent memory, major questions surround the competitiveness of Red Bull’s car in the battle with McLaren.

“The car is hard to drive,” Lawson insisted. “But we were going through a process of making that adjustment.

“In a pre-season test you drive all day and have time to adjust. A lack of time in the car is what made it hard to adjust.

“It felt like every time I went out, I was adjusting or getting used to something unknown.

“It’s not so much a driving style, it’s literally just adjusting. I didn’t have time to do that.”

Lawson insisted it is possible to regain the Red Bull drive if he impresses with the sister team.

“Yes, definitely,” he said. “It was part of the conversation, part of how they let me know about the switch.

“They felt that I wasn’t ready for it, they make the decision, and it’s their opinion.

“From my side? I was ready but I didn’t have enough time.

“Either way, we all want the same thing. We want to win.

“If that pathway leads me back to Red Bull, that’s great for the team and for myself.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
19m ago
Test rider hints at Aprilia development for Jorge Martin return
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
WSBK News
20m ago
Michael van der Mark: Portimao WorldSBK Race 2 P5 “not bad” after Race 1 “struggle”
Michael van der Mark, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Feature
53m ago
Pedro Acosta’s MotoGP future: What does he does he do next?
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Americas MotoGP
RR News
58m ago
James Hillier “shocked” by OMG Racing collapse: “Where I stand at the minute I don’t know”
James Hillier, 2024 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT Press.
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda reveals feelings after first Red Bull seat fitting led to nothing
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson: Red Bull axe “not something I saw coming, didn’t have enough time”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner names two sacked Red Bull drivers who were “promoted too soon”
Christian Horner
F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson’s mental strain revealed: ‘The engineers were very concerned’
Liam Lawson
MotoGP News
2h ago
Favourite MotoGP race extends contract following record-breaking 2024
MotoGP French Grand Prix, 2024
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jack Miller: “You can’t see what’s coming up, you’re following with blind faith”
Jack Miller