Liam Lawson: Red Bull axe “not something I saw coming, didn’t have enough time”

Liam Lawson insists was was shocked to be demoted by Red Bull, insisting he wasn’t given enough time to impress.

Lawson was only promoted to become Max Verstappen’s teammate after 11 impressive races for Red Bull’s sister team over two years.

But he was unceremoniously axed two grands prix into 2025 after a pair of disappointing weekends.

Lawson has been sent back to Racing Bulls, for whom he will drive at this weekend’s F1 Japanese Grand Prix. Yuki Tsunoda replaces Lawson at Red Bull.

"It was definitely a shock, honestly,” Lawson told Sky Sports.

“It's not something that I saw coming.

"The discussions we were having as well, I think, weren't really leaning in this direction.

“So it was definitely not something that I expected."

Lawson added: “Obviously I would have loved more time.

"And I felt like with more time… especially going to places that I'd been before…

“It was a tough start. We had rocky testing. We had a rocky first weekend in Melbourne with practice. And then obviously China was a sprint.

"I think going to places that I'd been before, with the way the car was quite tricky, I think that would have helped.

“I would have loved that opportunity. But obviously it's not my decision, so I'm here to make the most of this one."

The RB21 has even left Verstappen frustrated this season.

With Perez and Lawson both axed in recent memory, major questions surround the competitiveness of Red Bull’s car in the battle with McLaren.

“The car is hard to drive,” Lawson insisted. “But we were going through a process of making that adjustment.

“In a pre-season test you drive all day and have time to adjust. A lack of time in the car is what made it hard to adjust.

“It felt like every time I went out, I was adjusting or getting used to something unknown.

“It’s not so much a driving style, it’s literally just adjusting. I didn’t have time to do that.”

Lawson insisted it is possible to regain the Red Bull drive if he impresses with the sister team.

“Yes, definitely,” he said. “It was part of the conversation, part of how they let me know about the switch.

“They felt that I wasn’t ready for it, they make the decision, and it’s their opinion.

“From my side? I was ready but I didn’t have enough time.

“Either way, we all want the same thing. We want to win.

“If that pathway leads me back to Red Bull, that’s great for the team and for myself.”