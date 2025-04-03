Max Verstappen: Instagram like criticising Red Bull ‘not a mistake’

Max Verstappen has confirmed he intentionally liked an Instagram post which criticised Red Bull’s latest controversial in-season F1 driver swap.

Reigning world champion Verstappen was left unhappy with Red Bull’s ruthless decision to swap Liam Lawson for Yuki Tsunoda ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen appeared to reveal his discontent by liking an Instagram post from former F1 driver Giedo Van der Garde which criticised the way the situation was handled by Red Bull.

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko later admitted Verstappen was frustrated by the decision to axe Lawson after just two races.

The four-time world champion revealed he has had talks with Red Bull to express his feelings on the matter.

"I liked the comment, the text, so I guess that speaks for itself, right? It was not a mistake," Verstappen said, via Sky Sports, in Japan.

"My reaction was shared with the team but in general, about not only the swap, but about everything. We discussed that already during last weekend and back at the factory.

"Everything has been shared with the team, how I think about everything. Sometimes it's not necessary to always share everything in public. I think it's better.

"I have discussed everything with the team so the team knows how I think about everything and I think that's enough to be honest.”

Asked whether he had spoken to Lawson, the Dutchman replied: "I've discussed everything with the team, I've spoken to Liam and that's all I can say about it.”

Tsunoda becomes Verstappen's fifth teammate at Red Bull since Daniel Ricciardo departed the team at the end of 2018.

What did Van der Garde say?

"I'm getting a bit tired of all the comments that F1 is the toughest sport in terms of performances and when you under-deliver you've got to face the consequences,” the former Caterham driver wrote.

"Yes, you've got to perform. Yes, the pressure is insane. But in my opinion this comes closer to bullying or a panic move than actual high athlete achievements.

"They made a decision, fully aware, gave Liam two races only to crush his spirit. Don't forget the dedication, hard work and success Liam has put in his career so far to achieve the level where he is now.

"Yes, he underperformed the first two races - but if anyone's aware of that it's himself. Perhaps he has suggested this himself, but if not I wish Liam all the strength and courage to get to the grid in Japan. Trust yourself, get your head up, prove them wrong @liamlawson30.”

Verstappen’s father, Jos, also expressed support towards Lawson.

Commenting on a post from Racing Bulls welcoming Lawson back to the team, Verstappen Sr wrote: “I really hope you go do a fantastic job. He deserves to be in F1.”