Bernie Ecclestone makes bold Max Verstappen future prediction amid Mercedes links

Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone believes Max Verstappen would replace Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes if he leaves Red Bull.

Verstappen’s F1 future remains a hot topic despite being contracted at Red Bull until the end of 2028.

Verstappen has insisted he’s happy at Red Bull - but a competitive car is his main priority.

Red Bull have won just two of the last 16 races in F1 amid McLaren’s rise to the top of the sport.

While Verstappen added a fourth world title to his CV at the end of last year, another world championship in 2025 looks unlikely.

Verstappen sits eight points behind Lando Norris after two rounds heading into this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman might be considering his future because of Red Bull’s on-track form.

Another factor could be Red Bull’s management decisions, with Verstappen unhappy with their decision to replace Liam Lawson after just two races.

Ecclestone, who ran the sport for over 40 years, sees Verstappen replacing Antonelli at Mercedes if he decides to leave Red Bull.

In an interview with Blick, Ecclestone said: “If Max were to go to Mercedes, the young Antonelli, who has shown great performances so far, would probably have to go.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff wanted to sign Verstappen as a possible replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

However, Antonelli was given the call-up, with Verstappen unwilling to leave Red Bull.

Ahead of the season-opener in Australia, Wolff insisted he’s happy with his two current drivers.

Russell is also out of contract at the end of 2025.

Ex-Ferrari chairman “horrified” by start of 2025

Ecclestone also met ex-Ferrari chairmanLuca di Montezemolo.

Montezemolo oversaw Ferrari’s success with Michael Schumacher in the early 2000s before moving aside in 2014.

Ecclestone revealed the Italian was far from impressed by Ferrari’s start to the season.

“I met the former Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo there,” Ecclestone added.

“And he was horrified by the two disqualifications of Ferrari in China. Italy had never experienced such shame since the beginning of the world championship.”