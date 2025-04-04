F1 paddock divided in judgements over Red Bull’s Liam Lawson axing

Red Bull’s decision to demote Liam Lawson has divided opinion at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

After two poor showings in the Red Bull, Lawson was unceremoniously demoted for this weekend’s round at Suzuka.

He has been sent back to the Racing Bulls sister team, with Yuki Tsunoda swapped into the Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

Immediately, Lawson went fifth-fastest in FP2 in Japan.

But his fellow drivers have had their say on his swift axing from the Red Bull.

Ollie Bearman said: “It’s not easy for us. Especially after two races, it’s a quick decision. And not one which I agree with.

“It’s nice for Liam to find his feet and go again, because I think he’s a great driver. Like the other rookies, he has a lot of pressure. To have a new beginning is nice.”

Kimi Antonelli: “It is really important to have an academy with the right support, like I get with Mercedes. Also with good people who support you.”

Oscar Piastri said: “Two races is not long to figure things out.

“I have raced against Liam in the junior categories. These two races weren’t representative of what he’s capable of.”

Red Bull axing Liam Lawson 'the right decision'

Liam Lawson

Jacques Villenueve said to Sky Sports: “Red Bull is a tough place. They give a lot of drivers a chance, and not many teams do that.

“From a young age, they help them. But it’s a double-edged sword.

“You get into the main team and you have to perform. If you don’t, you get chopped, and it happens quickly.”

Naomi Schiff added: “It looks like a harsh decision but truthfully it looks like the right decision.”

Villeneuve continued: “It was the right decision because he is performing better now.

“He is calmer. He was burned, crushed, and you cannot drive like this. You don’t get out of this hole, it just gets worse.

“Two races in a row he qualified last, in a Red Bull! You can’t do that. You go to bed and don’t sleep, he looks tired.

“It’s better than what happened to Albon, who was sent home!”