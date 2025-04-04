F1 paddock divided in judgements over Red Bull’s Liam Lawson axing

Some inside F1 Japanese GP paddock claim Red Bull made "right decision" over Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

Red Bull’s decision to demote Liam Lawson has divided opinion at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

After two poor showings in the Red Bull, Lawson was unceremoniously demoted for this weekend’s round at Suzuka.

He has been sent back to the Racing Bulls sister team, with Yuki Tsunoda swapped into the Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

Immediately, Lawson went fifth-fastest in FP2 in Japan.

But his fellow drivers have had their say on his swift axing from the Red Bull.

Ollie Bearman said: “It’s not easy for us. Especially after two races, it’s a quick decision. And not one which I agree with.

“It’s nice for Liam to find his feet and go again, because I think he’s a great driver. Like the other rookies, he has a lot of pressure. To have a new beginning is nice.”

Kimi Antonelli: “It is really important to have an academy with the right support, like I get with Mercedes. Also with good people who support you.”

Oscar Piastri said: “Two races is not long to figure things out.

“I have raced against Liam in the junior categories. These two races weren’t representative of what he’s capable of.”

Red Bull axing Liam Lawson 'the right decision'

Liam Lawson
Liam Lawson

Jacques Villenueve said to Sky Sports: “Red Bull is a tough place. They give a lot of drivers a chance, and not many teams do that.

“From a young age, they help them. But it’s a double-edged sword.

“You get into the main team and you have to perform. If you don’t, you get chopped, and it happens quickly.”

Naomi Schiff added: “It looks like a harsh decision but truthfully it looks like the right decision.”

Villeneuve continued: “It was the right decision because he is performing better now.

“He is calmer. He was burned, crushed, and you cannot drive like this. You don’t get out of this hole, it just gets worse.

“Two races in a row he qualified last, in a Red Bull! You can’t do that. You go to bed and don’t sleep, he looks tired.

“It’s better than what happened to Albon, who was sent home!”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

RR News
1m ago
Steve Mercer hits “massive milestone” after life-changing Isle of Man TT crash
Steve Mercer with Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Credit: Instagram/Steve Mercer.
MotoGP News
20m ago
Major development tipped for Hungary MotoGP track
Balaton Park Circuit, Hungary, joins 2025 MotoGP and WorldSBK calendars
MotoGP News
25m ago
“90 percent” of reason for Honda’s improvement is pinpointed
Joan Mir
F1 News
35m ago
F1 paddock divided in judgements over Red Bull’s Liam Lawson axing
Liam Lawson
BSB News
1h ago
BSB Navarra test “not about being the fastest guy” for Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin, 2024 BSB Navarra test. Credit: PBM Racing Team.

More News

BSB News
1h ago
McAMS Racing Yamaha team unveil 2025 BSB R1
McAMS Racing Yamaha
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia: 2024 MotoGP title loss ‘will take years to digest’
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2024 Solidarity MotoGP
NASCAR News
2h ago
Ross Chastain responds to Joey Logano’s “jackass” driving comments
Ross Chastain
RR News
2h ago
John McGuinness ‘can’t pull rabbits out of the hat anymore’ at Isle of Man TT
John McGuinness
F1 News
2h ago
Christian Horner addresses Helmut Marko’s Adrian Newey claim about Yuki Tsunoda
Horner, Newey