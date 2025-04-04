Lewis Hamilton’s telling update on Ferrari F1 car progress

Lewis Hamilton says he is growing more “comfortable” with his Ferrari F1 car after Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion was fourth in both practice sessions at Suzuka and ended the day quicker than new Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in a heavily disputed FP2.

Hamilton, who has been adapting to Ferrari’s 2025 challenger after making a blockbuster switch from rivals Mercedes over the winter, was happy with Ferrari’s positive start to the weekend in Japan.

"It's been a really nice day. This track is awesome. It never ceases to amaze you when you get on the circuit,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“We have an incredible crowd here this weekend, first time seeing the support here for Ferrari.

"Generally, the sessions went well. We got through all the sessions. A bit worrying to see the crash at Turn 1, glad to see he [Doohan] is ok.

"It's quite gusty, so you get a big headwind through The Esses and that is when the track is the fastest, but it felt great.

"We got through all the programme, we got some performance we need to pick up. We are not the quickest at the moment but I think it's a good baseline.”

Hamilton buoyed by Ferrari progress

Hamilton was fourth fastest in both practice sessions

It has been a difficult start to the season for Ferrari, but after taking sprint pole position and winning the shortened race in China last time out, Hamilton feels he is making further progress with the SF-25.

The 40-year-old Briton said he is finally beginning to understand how to get the best out of Ferrari’s package.

"I've not been focusing massively on what everyone else has been doing. I've been focusing on learning as much as I can and continue to grow with the team,” he explained.

"From weekend to weekend I'm getting more comfortable in the surroundings and in the car, just remembering everything that's within the cockpit and also the settings, I'm understanding more of the set-up changes that we can do.

"For example, between those two sessions, I'm starting to get to a point where I can push the car in a direction and know which tools I have to put the car in a better place, so I'm getting more comfortable with it.

"I expect that to just continue over all the races."

Leclerc finished third in FP1 and was seventh-fastest in FP2.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri took turns in setting the pace as McLaren topped both sessions.