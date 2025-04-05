Starting grid for F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix: How the race will begin

This is the starting grid for the Japanese Grand Prix, the third race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 10 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Max Verstappen starts on pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year.

The Red Bull driver has early F1 2025 title rival Lando Norris alongside him on the front row of the Suzuka grid.

The other McLaren of Oscar Piastri lines up third, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli line up together on row three in fifth and sixth.

Isack Hadjar starts seventh ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Alex Albon will go from ninth in his Williams, with Ollie Bearman starting 10th for Haas.

Liam Lawson was faster than Yuki Tsunoda since the pair's controversial seat swap between Red Bull and Racing Bulls.

Lance Stroll will start at the very back of the grid for Aston Martin.