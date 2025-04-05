Starting grid for F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix: How the race will begin

How the F1 grid will line up for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.

The top three in Japanese Grand Prix qualifying

This is the starting grid for the Japanese Grand Prix, the third race of the 2025 F1 season.

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Max Verstappen starts on pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year. 

The Red Bull driver has early F1 2025 title rival Lando Norris alongside him on the front row of the Suzuka grid. 

The other McLaren of Oscar Piastri lines up third, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli line up together on row three in fifth and sixth.

Isack Hadjar starts seventh ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. 

Alex Albon will go from ninth in his Williams, with Ollie Bearman starting 10th for Haas. 

Liam Lawson was faster than Yuki Tsunoda since the pair's controversial seat swap between Red Bull and Racing Bulls. 

Lance Stroll will start at the very back of the grid for Aston Martin. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

