Starting grid for F1 2025 Japanese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
How the F1 grid will line up for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.
This is the starting grid for the Japanese Grand Prix, the third race of the 2025 F1 season.
|2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
Max Verstappen starts on pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix for the fourth consecutive year.
The Red Bull driver has early F1 2025 title rival Lando Norris alongside him on the front row of the Suzuka grid.
The other McLaren of Oscar Piastri lines up third, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli line up together on row three in fifth and sixth.
Isack Hadjar starts seventh ahead of Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.
Alex Albon will go from ninth in his Williams, with Ollie Bearman starting 10th for Haas.
Liam Lawson was faster than Yuki Tsunoda since the pair's controversial seat swap between Red Bull and Racing Bulls.
Lance Stroll will start at the very back of the grid for Aston Martin.