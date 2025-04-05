Max Verstappen: Japanese F1 GP pole a “proper highlight” for Red Bull

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has hailed his surprise pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix as a “proper highlight” for his crew and the entire Red Bull team.

Verstappen stunned the field with a new lap record at Suzuka, beating pre-qualifying favourites Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to the top spot by just 0.012s.

It marked the first time Red Bull outperformed McLaren in a major session this year, with the Woking-based team having dominated the opening two race weekends of 2025 in Australia and China.

The result was also significant for Red Bull’s engine partner Honda, which is splitting with the Milton Keynes-based squad at the end of this year and foraging a new alliance with Aston Martin.

Verstappen explained that he had to extract every last ounce out of the tricky RB21 to claim his first pole position in F1 since last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

“We tried the best we could I think to get the best possible balance with the car but it wasn't easy even in qualifying,” the Dutchman said.

“But every session we just kept on making little improvements, I think that's what made the difference.

“The last lap was flat out. Around here being on the limit or maybe a bit over in places is incredibly rewarding.”

Asked if his goal is to stay clear of the chasing McLaren in the race on Sunday, Verstappen added: “For sure.

“This is a proper highlight for us to be back on pole here. But you know we will look to tomorrow, there might be some rain around but we will do our very best.”

A large chunk of the Suzuka circuit has been resurfaced ahead of the 2025 race, with new asphalt being laid from the final chicane to the end of the opening sector. Several new gravel traps have also been added.

Verstappen explained that the extra grip from the new tarmac added to the challenge of one of F1’s most iconic tracks.

“It's insane,” he said. “In a Formula 1 car around here, sector 1 especially is unbelievable. And now with the new tarmac as well it gives even more grip around here so to commit is even harder.”

