Max Verstappen takes a stunning pole position at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.943s 1m27.502s 1m26.983s 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m27.845s 1m27.146s 1m26.995s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m27.687s 1m27.507s 1m27.052s 4 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m27.920s 1m27.555s 1m27.299s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.843s 1m27.400s 1m27.318s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m27.968s 1m27.639s 1m27.555s 7 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.278s 1m27.775s 1m27.569s 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m27.942s 1m27.610s 1m27.610s 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m28.218s 1m27.783s 1m27.615s 10 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.228s 1m27.711s 1m27.867s 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.186s 1m27.822s 12 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m28.209s 1m27.836s 13 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m28.337s 1m27.897s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m28.554s 1m27.906s 15 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m27.967s 1m28.000s 16 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.570s 17 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m28.622s 18 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m28.696s 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m28.877s 20 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m29.271s

Max Verstappen takes shock Japanese GP pole

Verstappen produced a stunning lap to claim a shock pole position at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen pipped McLaren's Lando Norris to pole by just 0.012s, while Oscar Piastri was 0.044s adrift in third, having sat on provisional pole following the first runs of Q3.

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari fourth ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Isack Hadjar impressively grabbed P7 despite complaining he was uncomfortable in his cockpit throughout qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton was only eighth, three tenths slower than Ferrari teammate Leclerc.

Alex Albon and F1 rookie Ollie Bearman completed the top 10 for Williams and Haas respectively.

After an encouraging start to his first race weekend for Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda was only 15th on his qualifying debut on home soil.

Tsunoda was outpaced by Liam Lawson, who has returned to Racing Bulls following his brutal Red Bull axe.

After suffering his heavy crash in Friday practice, the under-pressure Jack Doohan could only take 19th and was eliminated in the first part of qualifying.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll had a dreadful qualifying and was slowest of all in 20th following a trip through the gravel at the Esses.