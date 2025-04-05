2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results
Full results from qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Max Verstappen takes a stunning pole position at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.943s
|1m27.502s
|1m26.983s
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.845s
|1m27.146s
|1m26.995s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m27.687s
|1m27.507s
|1m27.052s
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m27.920s
|1m27.555s
|1m27.299s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.843s
|1m27.400s
|1m27.318s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m27.968s
|1m27.639s
|1m27.555s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.278s
|1m27.775s
|1m27.569s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m27.942s
|1m27.610s
|1m27.610s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.218s
|1m27.783s
|1m27.615s
|10
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.228s
|1m27.711s
|1m27.867s
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.186s
|1m27.822s
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m28.209s
|1m27.836s
|13
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m28.337s
|1m27.897s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m28.554s
|1m27.906s
|15
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m27.967s
|1m28.000s
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.570s
|17
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m28.622s
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m28.696s
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m28.877s
|20
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m29.271s
Max Verstappen takes shock Japanese GP pole
Verstappen produced a stunning lap to claim a shock pole position at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.
Verstappen pipped McLaren's Lando Norris to pole by just 0.012s, while Oscar Piastri was 0.044s adrift in third, having sat on provisional pole following the first runs of Q3.
Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari fourth ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.
Isack Hadjar impressively grabbed P7 despite complaining he was uncomfortable in his cockpit throughout qualifying.
Lewis Hamilton was only eighth, three tenths slower than Ferrari teammate Leclerc.
Alex Albon and F1 rookie Ollie Bearman completed the top 10 for Williams and Haas respectively.
After an encouraging start to his first race weekend for Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda was only 15th on his qualifying debut on home soil.
Tsunoda was outpaced by Liam Lawson, who has returned to Racing Bulls following his brutal Red Bull axe.
After suffering his heavy crash in Friday practice, the under-pressure Jack Doohan could only take 19th and was eliminated in the first part of qualifying.
Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll had a dreadful qualifying and was slowest of all in 20th following a trip through the gravel at the Esses.