2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Qualifying Results

Full results from qualifying at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 3 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Max Verstappen celebrates his first pole of 2025
Max Verstappen takes a stunning pole position at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix. 

PosDriverNat.TeamQ1Q2Q3
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.943s1m27.502s1m26.983s
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m27.845s1m27.146s1m26.995s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m27.687s1m27.507s1m27.052s
4Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m27.920s1m27.555s1m27.299s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.843s1m27.400s1m27.318s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m27.968s1m27.639s1m27.555s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.278s1m27.775s1m27.569s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m27.942s1m27.610s1m27.610s
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.218s1m27.783s1m27.615s
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.228s1m27.711s1m27.867s
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.186s1m27.822s 
12Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m28.209s1m27.836s 
13Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m28.337s1m27.897s 
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m28.554s1m27.906s 
15Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m27.967s1m28.000s 
16Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.570s  
17Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m28.622s  
18Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m28.696s  
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m28.877s  
20Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m29.271s  

Max Verstappen takes shock Japanese GP pole

Verstappen produced a stunning lap to claim a shock pole position at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen pipped McLaren's Lando Norris to pole by just 0.012s, while Oscar Piastri was 0.044s adrift in third, having sat on provisional pole following the first runs of Q3. 

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari fourth ahead of the Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli. 

Isack Hadjar impressively grabbed P7 despite complaining he was uncomfortable in his cockpit throughout qualifying. 

Lewis Hamilton was only eighth, three tenths slower than Ferrari teammate Leclerc. 

Alex Albon and F1 rookie Ollie Bearman completed the top 10 for Williams and Haas respectively. 

After an encouraging start to his first race weekend for Red Bull, Yuki Tsunoda was only 15th on his qualifying debut on home soil. 

Tsunoda was outpaced by Liam Lawson, who has returned to Racing Bulls following his brutal Red Bull axe.

After suffering his heavy crash in Friday practice, the under-pressure Jack Doohan could only take 19th and was eliminated in the first part of qualifying.

Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll had a dreadful qualifying and was slowest of all in 20th following a trip through the gravel at the Esses. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

