George Russell blames failed tyre experiment after tough Japanese GP qualifying

George Russell feels a last-minute tyre experiment in qualifying cost him a chance to qualify higher than fifth for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver Russell had looked strong in practice at Suzuka, having set the third-fastest time in FP3 on Saturday morning behind McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

But he slipped down the order in the all-important pole shootout, ending up more than three-tenths down on pacesetter Max Verstappen.

Not only was he slower than Red Bull driver Verstappen and McLaren duo Norris and Piastri, but he also qualified behind the lead Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Speaking after the session, Russell admitted that he was frustrated with the result, as he thought a much better grid position was on the cards.

"It was a real shame and [I am] pretty disappointed with P5 because I have been feeling great in the car all weekend," the Briton told Sky.

“It got a bit cooler in Q3 and I tried something with the tyres and it just didn't work on both my laps.

“That is frustrating but nevertheless P5 is not a terrible place to start and especially with some rain tomorrow anything can happen.

“Right now [I am] disappointed but it could be a lot worse.”

While unahppy with how qualifying panned out, Russell is optimistic about Mercedes’ chances in the grand prix amid the threat of rain on Sunday.

“We are definitely there or thereabout for the fight for a podium,” he said. “I don’t think necessarily for a win but definitely fighting for a podium.

“But if changeable conditions come, like in Melbourne, who knows what is going to happen in the race? In a normal dry race, we definitely have the speed.”

Impressive turnaround for “struggling” Antonelli

F2 graduate Andrea Kimi Antonelli qualified just behind Russell in sixth place, compelting a third-row lockout for Mercedes.



In contrast to Russell, the young Italian had a tough weekend in the build-up to qualifying, having finished ninth in FP1 and languished in 13th place in final practice.

Antonelli admitted that he went into qualifying with “zero confidence”, but was delighted to turn around his performance and secure his best-ever result grid spot in F1.

“I'm not going to lie, in FP I was lost,” he told Sky TV. “I had zero confidence but mainly because I was really struggling to improve and to find the confidence to push more but qualifying was a good step forward.

“I'm a bit disappointed because I had to make such a step in qualifying in terms of driving, it's way too big.

"You are not arriving in qualifying already with good confidence. I really arrived with zero confidence.

“So definitely ahead of the next one I need to be more productive in practice, trying to find the limit a bit better.

“Of course, it's not an easy track, this one, was also new but I think on that side I can do better to arrive more prepared in free practices.”

