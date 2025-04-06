F1 World Championship points after 2025 Japanese Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix.

Lando Norris ahead of Oscar Piastri
Lando Norris remains at top of the 2025 F1 drivers' standings, one point ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team162
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing161
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team149
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team045
5Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team030
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP020
7Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing018
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP015
9Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team010
10Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team010
11Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
12Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team05
13Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team04
14Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team03
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing01
16Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team00
17Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing00
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00
19Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
20Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

Norris' lead at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers' championship has been slashed to just one-point after Max Verstappen's victory in Japan. 

Oscar Piastri sits in third-place on 49 points, 13 behind his teammate after three rounds. George Russell is in fourth following a consistent start to the year.

Russell's run of podium finishes came to an end at Suzuka after finishing fifth behind Charles Leclerc. Kimi Antonelli completes the top five in the standings after a solid start to his F1 career.

Charles Leclerc moves up to sixth after a fine drive to fourth at the Japanese Grand Prix. Alex Albon remains ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon round out the top 10 heading into Bahrain.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team2111
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team075
3Oracle Red Bull Racing161
4Scuderia Ferrari HP035
5Atlassian Williams Racing019
6MoneyGram Haas F1 Team015
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team010
8Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team07
9Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
10BWT Alpine F1 Team00

McLaren are 36 points ahead of Mercedes at the top of the F1 constructors' standings following the Japanese GP.

Red Bull sit third in the order on 61 points. All of their points have been scored by Verstappen.

Ferrari are a distant fourth on 35 points, moving ahead of Williams.

Alpine are still yet to score in 2025.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

