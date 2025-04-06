F1 World Championship points after 2025 Japanese Grand Prix

Lando Norris remains at top of the 2025 F1 drivers' standings, one point ahead of reigning world champion Max Verstappen.

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 62 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 61 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1 49 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 45 5 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 30 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 20 7 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 18 8 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 15 9 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 10 10 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 10 11 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 12 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 5 13 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 4 14 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 3 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 1 16 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 17 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 0 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0 19 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 20 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

Norris' lead at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers' championship has been slashed to just one-point after Max Verstappen's victory in Japan.

Oscar Piastri sits in third-place on 49 points, 13 behind his teammate after three rounds. George Russell is in fourth following a consistent start to the year.

Russell's run of podium finishes came to an end at Suzuka after finishing fifth behind Charles Leclerc. Kimi Antonelli completes the top five in the standings after a solid start to his F1 career.

Charles Leclerc moves up to sixth after a fine drive to fourth at the Japanese Grand Prix. Alex Albon remains ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

Lance Stroll and Esteban Ocon round out the top 10 heading into Bahrain.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 2 111 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 75 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 61 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 35 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 19 6 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 15 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 10 8 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 7 9 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

McLaren are 36 points ahead of Mercedes at the top of the F1 constructors' standings following the Japanese GP.

Red Bull sit third in the order on 61 points. All of their points have been scored by Verstappen.

Ferrari are a distant fourth on 35 points, moving ahead of Williams.

Alpine are still yet to score in 2025.