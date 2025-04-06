Dull Japanese GP becomes butt of F1 driver jokes in cooldown room

The top three joked about a dull Japanese Grand Prix in the post-race cooldown room.

The top three finishers at the Japanese Grand Prix
The top three finishers at the Japanese Grand Prix

The lack of excitement in a dull F1 Japanese Grand Prix became the major talking point in the post-race cool down room.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fended off the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to win Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

It was a close battle as McLaren challenged throughout, but four-time world champion Verstappen turned in a peerless performance to convert his magic pole position lap into his first win of the season.

Despite a flat-out race at the front, the Japanese Grand Prix won’t go down as being one of the most memorable races in F1 history.

There was a lack of on-track action in a race that was ultimately dominated by qualifying, with clean air proving crucial.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was the only driver to gain a place in the top 10.

The seven-time world champion overtook Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar for seventh in the early stages.

Piastri pointed to the lack of action in the cooldown room after watching a very short highlights montage on the TV.

“That’s all the highlights? That’s all that happened in that race?” Piastri asked.

McLaren teammate Norris said: “Nothing happened. I don’t think there was one overtake.”

To which, Piastri replied: “For a race that felt like it was pretty flat-out, nothing happened.”

Norris-Verstappen pit-exit incident reviewed 

A pit-exit incident involving Verstappen and Norris also grabbed attention in the cool down room.

The title rivals pitted at the same time and exited the pits almost alongside.

Verstappen held his line to stay ahead as Norris ran out of track and ended up taking to the grass.

“I had a good seat to watch the pit exit,” Piastri said, laughing.

Norris noted: “It was close!”

Piastri added: “I was coming down the straight and saw grass everywhere.”

Verstappen then pitched in: “Something happened!”

The Dutchman also joked “that’s quite an expensive lawnmower” as he and Norris watched the incident together. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
Max Verstappen makes Red Bull ‘limitation’ admission despite impressive win
Max Verstappen celebrates his first win of 2025
F1 News
5m ago
Lando Norris offers honest verdict on Max Verstappen pit lane incident
Lando Norris
F1 News
13m ago
Max Verstappen joins exclusive club with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher after Japan win
Max Verstappen
F1 News
14m ago
Incredible F1 record-breaker at Japanese GP admits ‘really bad driving’
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
27m ago
Carlos Sainz struck by FIA fine over national anthem in Japan
Carlos Sainz, Williams

More News

F1 News
40m ago
George Russell wary of incoming problem for Mercedes after Japanese GP
George Russell
F1 News
45m ago
McLaren’s “strange” reaction to Japanese GP defeat questioned: “That should hurt”
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
50m ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms ‘issue’ as rumours swirl about 'inherent' Ferrari problem
Lewis Hamilton finished seventh in Japan
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia will “come back swinging”, he’s “phenomenal"
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
1h ago
Is this Red Bull's next-in-line driver? "I would never refuse a call"
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls