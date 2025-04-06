Dull Japanese GP becomes butt of F1 driver jokes in cooldown room

The lack of excitement in a dull F1 Japanese Grand Prix became the major talking point in the post-race cool down room.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen fended off the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to win Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

It was a close battle as McLaren challenged throughout, but four-time world champion Verstappen turned in a peerless performance to convert his magic pole position lap into his first win of the season.

Despite a flat-out race at the front, the Japanese Grand Prix won’t go down as being one of the most memorable races in F1 history.

There was a lack of on-track action in a race that was ultimately dominated by qualifying, with clean air proving crucial.

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was the only driver to gain a place in the top 10.

The seven-time world champion overtook Racing Bulls’ Isack Hadjar for seventh in the early stages.

Piastri pointed to the lack of action in the cooldown room after watching a very short highlights montage on the TV.

“That’s all the highlights? That’s all that happened in that race?” Piastri asked.

McLaren teammate Norris said: “Nothing happened. I don’t think there was one overtake.”

To which, Piastri replied: “For a race that felt like it was pretty flat-out, nothing happened.”

Norris-Verstappen pit-exit incident reviewed

A pit-exit incident involving Verstappen and Norris also grabbed attention in the cool down room.

The title rivals pitted at the same time and exited the pits almost alongside.

Verstappen held his line to stay ahead as Norris ran out of track and ended up taking to the grass.

“I had a good seat to watch the pit exit,” Piastri said, laughing.

Norris noted: “It was close!”

Piastri added: “I was coming down the straight and saw grass everywhere.”

Verstappen then pitched in: “Something happened!”

The Dutchman also joked “that’s quite an expensive lawnmower” as he and Norris watched the incident together.