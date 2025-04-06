Max Verstappen’s pit lane defence “perfectly fair” after Lando Norris incident

Christian Horner believes Max Verstappen’s skirmish with Lando Norris on the exit of the pit lane was “perfectly fair” after taking the win at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen delivered a masterclass at Suzuka to take his first victory of the 2025 F1 season.

The Dutchman pipped the two McLarens to pole and controlled the race from the front of the field.

A slower Red Bull pit stop for Verstappen at the end of Lap 21 meant he was side-by-side with Norris on the exit of the pit lane.

Norris attempted to overtake Verstappen on the grass, but the reigning world champion narrowly covered it off.

The stewards noted the incident before deeming that no investigation was necessary.

Horner felt that Verstappen was completely right to defend from Norris on the exit of the pit lane.

Reflecting on the race to Sky Sports, Horner said: “It was difficult. The undercut wasn’t so powerful today. They tried to dummy us, early in the race, with a call for Lando.

“We could see you would come out into traffic. So we stuck to our guns and they gave Oscar the first pit stop.

“Then, it was obvious they would pit on the next lap with Lando so we covered that. It was tight on the pit exit. But, perfectly fair. It was a flat-out race, there was no tyre saving.”

One of Max Verstappen’s best weekends in F1

Verstappen’s first victory since Brazil means he sits just one point behind Norris at the top of the drivers’ championship after three rounds.

Despite not having the fastest car in F1, Verstappen has continued to extract the maximum from the RB21 so far in 2025.

Horner hailed Verstappen’s weekend in Japan as one of his best.

“Max is one point behind now. For us, all priority is on the drivers’ championship,” Horner added. “The constructors’ will be hard. But it’s a long year and you never give up.

“Max without any debate is the best driver in the world currently. But you’re a team. Not a driver and a car. You win and lose together. We know this car has its vices, and where we need to improve.

“We turned it upside down this weekend to get the car into a window that Max could make use of. This championship is a marathon. It can change quickly. It will be about development - there is a big change coming at race nine.

“Max was at the top of his game. That was one of the best weekends he has had in Formula 1.”