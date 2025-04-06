Is this Red Bull's next-in-line driver? "I would never refuse a call"

Isack Hadjar made impressive start to his maiden season in F1.

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
© XPB Images

Isack Hadjar says he “would never refuse a call” to step up to Red Bull after scoring his first points in Formula 1 at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Racing Bulls rookie Hadjar put on a fine show on his first visit to Suzuka, qualifying seventh on the grid before taking his VCARB 02 to eighth at the finish, losing only one place to the faster Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton.

The French-Algerian driver had the measure of his new teammate Liam Lawson all weekend, while he also managed to outshine new Red Bull recruit Yuki Tsunoda in the race.

Isack Hadjar next-in-line for Red Bull?

This makes Hadjar a prime candidate for Red Bull should it want to give another driver a chance to race alongside Max Verstappen at its primary team.

There is already some uncertainty about Tsunoda’s mid-term future with the team, with question marks over whether the Japanese driver will remain a part of the Red Bull family following its impending split with Honda.

When suggested that he could be next in line at the Milton Keynes squad, Hadjar told Sky: “To be honest, I'm really enjoying where I'm at the moment.

“I would never refuse a call, that's for sure. But, yeah, that’s [on] him [Red Bull management to decide]. Honestly, I'm just having fun at the moment.”

Lawson’s return to Racing Bulls has created an interesting dynamic for the Faenza team.

While he did compete in the last six races of 2024 with the squad then known as RB, he is having to reacquaint with the team after starting the new season with Red Bull.

Hadjar, meanwhile, completed his entire pre-season preparation with Racing Bulls and has now scored four of the team’s seven points so far in 2025.

Asked who is now the team leader at Red Bull’s secondary outfit, Hadjar said: “I still think Liam is more experienced. Even within the team, he was already driving for them in '23, so he's bringing a bit more experience than I am.

“But obviously, I started the year here so let's call it equal. But we're definitely working really, really well together.”

