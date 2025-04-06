Max Verstappen joins exclusive club with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher after Japan win

Max Verstappen joined an elite club following his F1 victory at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen converted pole position to take his fourth consecutive victory at Suzuka.

Despite McLaren seemingly having the edge on pace, Verstappen delivered a masterclass as he returned to winning ways in Japan.

It means he sits just one point behind Lando Norris at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship heading into Bahrain.

Verstappen’s win means he’s now taken F1 victories in 10 consecutive seasons.

He’s just one of four drivers to do so.

Max Verstappen - 10 (2016-2025)

Since joining Red Bull in 2016, Verstappen has taken at least one victory.

His first came on debut at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, making the most of Lewis Hamilton’s crash with Nico Rosberg on the opening lap.

Despite Red Bull not having a title-winning car until 2021, Verstappen took sporadic wins.

Arguably, one of his most impressive was in 2020 at Silverstone.

In the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Verstappen toppled the dominant Mercedes W11 driven by Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Since 2021, Verstappen has racked up a serious number of victories, moving him into third place on the all-time winners list.

Alain Prost - 10 (1981 - 1990)

Four-time world champion Alain Prost took wins in 10 consecutive seasons between 1981 and 1990.

He took multiple victories in each of those seasons.

The run finally ended in 1991, following a difficult year with Ferrari.

A year out in 1992 saw him return for one final campaign with Williams, securing his fourth and final title.

Lewis Hamilton - 15 (2007-2021)

Hamilton holds the joint record of winning in 15 consecutive seasons.

The British driver’s first win came at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix.

He continued his win streak at Mercedes, taking one win in 2013 at the Hungaroring.

This would continue as he embarked on a dominant period with the team, winning six titles in seven years.

With Mercedes struggling with the ‘ground effect’ rules in 2022, Hamilton would go winless.

He would return to winning ways at the 2024 British Grand Prix.

Michael Schumacher - 15 (1992-2006)

In Schumacher’s first full 15 seasons in F1, he won at least one race.

That is a crazy stat.

Schumacher would have to wait until 1994 to taste title success with Benetton.

Even in subpar Ferrari machinery in 1996, he managed three wins, including a memorable triumph in Barcelona.

He maintained this streak until 2006, when he retired at the end of the season.

Given that Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa were able to win multiple races in 2007 and 2008, Schumacher would have extended his record had he continued in F1.