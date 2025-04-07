Underdog Max Verstappen’s F1 heroics remind Fernando Alonso of 2012

Max Verstappen’s performances as the underdog in the 2025 F1 world championship remind Fernando Alonso of his 2012 title bid.

The Red Bull driver converted a stunning pole position into a shock victory at the Japanese Grand Prix by fending off the faster McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen’s fourth straight win at Suzuka, and his first of the new season, has moved him to within a point of Norris in the championship standings.

Despite having what is considered to be the third or fourth-fastest car, the Dutchman’s impressive early displays are putting him in an unlikely position to fight for a fifth consecutive world title this year.

And Alonso can see similarities between Verstappen’s current campaign and his narrow title loss to Sebastian Vettel in 2012.

“I’ve been there. I’ve been fighting for World Championships with the third, fourth fastest car,” Alonso is quoted as saying by Motorsport Week.

“So, you know, at the end it’s difficult. As it was difficult for me to beat [Sebastian] Vettel.

“So I hope for him he can fight until the end. But they [Red Bull] need to improve a little bit the machine.”

Alonso, who took the 2012 title fight all the way down to the wire despite his Ferrari being inferior to Vettel’s Red Bull, added: “He won four, so he can fight with a little bit less competitive car. But, yeah, it’s hard.

“And I think the people don’t realise how difficult it is. And how you need to make perfect every weekend. And he’s doing [it] so far.

“And as I said, it reminds me of my 2012 in a way. When the car was not so good and we fought for the championship.

“But to win it at the end, let’s see. I hope for him he can win it.”

Fernando Alonso narrowly missed out on the 2012 title

Fernando Alonso marvels at 'magic' Max Verstappen

Verstappen set up his run to victory in Japan by pipping the McLaren pair to pole position with an astonishing lap in qualifying.

Two-time world champion Alonso lauded Verstappen’s performance as he watched the end of Q3 unfold from the TV pen on Saturday following his early exit.

"Only he can do it," Alonso told Viaplay.

"He's an outstanding driver. He's proving it every weekend. Hats off for him. I think the lap he did today is only down to him.

"I think the car is clearly not at the level to fight for pole or even the top five. But he manages to do that magical laps and magical weekends.

“At the moment, he's the best, he's the reference for all of us, and we need to keep improving to reach that level.”