Honda will have say in Aston Martin's F1 driver line up from 2026

Honda have confirmed they will have a say in Aston Martin’s F1 driver line ups from 2026.

The Japanese manufacturer will join forces with Aston Martin in 2026 as their engine partner.

Honda have worked with Red Bull since 2019, playing an integral role in Max Verstappen’s four title triumphs.

They will now work with Aston Martin, who look to become a world championship-winning team in the coming years.

Aston Martin have invested heavily with Lawrence Stroll at the helm.

They’ve upgraded their headquarters at Silverstone, while Adrian Newey spearheads their design team.

Regarding drivers, Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are contracted until the end of next year.

However, their future line ups could be influenced by Honda.

Honda have reportedly backed Yuki Tsunoda financially to ensure he’s on the grid at one of Red Bull’s two teams since his debut in 2021.

Speaking at the Japanese Grand Prix to The Japan Times, Honda president Koji Watanabe confirmed they will have some influence on drivers at Aston Martin.

“The number of seats will be reduced. However, as for us, we will continue to voice our opinions as Honda in deciding the drivers for 2026 and beyond,” Watanabe said.

“Obviously the team has the final say in deciding which drivers join the team but the situation will be the same [as at Red Bull] where we will have our say.”

Speaking of Newey, he added: “It is an honour to work together again with Newey at Aston Martin. We will work together to create a competitive F1 car.”

Honda’s stance on V10s unchanged

One major talking point in the F1 paddock is a potential return to V10 engines.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem put forward the idea.

Ben Sulayem suggested that F1 should return to louder engines in the future, run on sustainable fuels.

Watanabe explained that Honda’s decision to return to F1 was influenced by the electrical hybrid element of the power unit rules.

“Our stance hasn’t changed,” Watanabe said. “Electric is important to us and that is the reason why we continue to join.”