Ferrari set to debut upgrades Lewis Hamilton teased in Bahrain

Ferrari are rumoured to be introducing a new floor to this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix in a bid to fix the issues currently plaguing their 2025 F1 car.

According to Italian publication Formula Uno Analisi Tecnica, Ferrari will bring an updated floor to Bahrain to provide Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc with better stability and balance, as well as improving the SF-25’s working window.

Ferrari have endured a lacklustre start to the 2025 season and have lagged behind their rivals in all three of the opening three race weekends of the season.

Aside from Hamilton’s impressive pole position and victory in the China sprint race, Ferrari have been well off the pace and are yet to achieve a podium finish.

The Italian outfit were compounded by a double disqualification at the Chinese Grand Prix after Hamilton and Leclerc’s car were found to be illegal following post-race checks, leaving Ferrari on the back foot in both world championships.

Hamilton’s exclusion was the result of excessive plank wear, something which has forced Ferrari to run their car higher than they want.

Ferrari are whispered to be readying their first upgrade package of the campaign for this weekend's race in Bahrain.

The hope is the mooted updated floor will give Hamilton and Leclerc a much-needed boost and improve the team’s underwhelming competitiveness.

Lewis Hamilton hinted at upgrades

Following a disappointing race weekend at the Japanese Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed an element on his Ferrari car was “underperforming” compared to teammate Leclerc.

The seven-time world champion could only qualify eighth and finished seventh in Sunday’s race at Suzuka, while Leclerc fared a little better as he outqualified Hamilton by three tenths and took fourth.

Hamilton indicated that Ferrari were working on a “new component” which would fix the current problem, adding he hoped there will be “some positive changes” at the next race.

"We found something on the car that was underperforming for the last three races so I am hoping when that is fixed that I will start getting better results,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“I’m losing just over a tenth a lap with this issue we have. I'm hoping by the next race it's fixed.

"They [the team] are aware of it and don't know why [it is happening]. When a new component comes, hopefully it will be gone and be the same on both cars.”