Michael Schumacher detailed Benetton F1 show car up for auction

A rare Benetton F1 show car featuring Micheal Schumacher detailing is going under the hammer at auction.

The Benetton B190B was made famous by three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, who took it to the podium at the 1991 Phoenix Grand Prix.

It was an evolution of the B190 from the 1990 season. The updated model was subsequently replaced after just two races in 1991 by the B191 - Benetton’s first “nose-up” car.

The B190B features Benetton’s instantly-recognisable and iconic Camel livery, as well as extra special bespoke Schumacher detailing.

It is going up for auction with F1 Authentics. It is live for a limited time, closing on 22 April.

F1 legend Schumacher joined Benetton in 1991 and would go on to win two world championships with the team in 1994 and 1995.

The German joined Ferrari in 1996, winning five successive world titles between 2000 and 2004 to take him up to a record-equalling seven world championships.

The Benetton B190B

Michael Schumacher's title-winning Ferrari set for auction

Schumacher’s 2001 F1 championship-winning Ferrari car will be auctioned at the Monaco Grand Prix later this year.

Schumacher won his fourth F1 title in 2001, winning nine of the 17 races.

RM Sotheby’s will handle the auction of Schumacher’s title-winning machine, which guided him to victory at the 2001 Monaco Grand Prix.

The auction will take place during the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix weekend, making it the first time an F1 car has been sold at F1’s iconic street race.

Augustin Sabatié-Garat, director of sales at RM Sotheby’s, said: “Victory on the streets of Monte-Carlo alone would make this a hugely significant Ferrari, but to do so in the same season that it crossed the line to capture both the Drivers’ and [Teams]’ World Championships – the first back-to-back championship double in Ferrari history – takes it to a completely different level.

“We are very excited to take chassis 211 back to the site of its historic win, and to be able to auction it during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend is an immense privilege.”