“I keep hearing through the rumour mill” claim about Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Former F1 steward Johnny Herbert once again suggested that Red Bull and Ford were struggling with their power unit project ahead of the new regulations in 2026, something that could force Max Verstappen out of the team.

Red Bull will build their own engine for the first time in 2026, when the new technical rules are introduced.

For 2026, all F1 power units will be run on sustainable fuels while the MGU-H element has been removed.

Red Bull decided to kick start their own engine programme - ‘Red Bull Powertrains’ - after Honda’s decision to leave the sport.

The Japanese manufacturer quickly regretted that decision, announcing their comeback with Aston Martin.

In March, Herbert hinted that Red Bull were on the back foot with their new engine.

In an interview with PokerFirma, Herbert reiterated that he ‘keeps hearing’ that the new engine project is experiencing “struggles.”

“There’s always potential for Verstappen to reunite with Honda at Aston Martin. The rumours are out there,” Herbert said of Verstappen’s F1 future.

“It wouldn’t surprise me that he’s going to be looking at the future and what’s going to be happening in 2026 and beyond.

“That will influence what decision he makes. I keep hearing through the rumour mill that there are struggles with the new Ford engine project at Red Bull.

“And normally these rumours have substance. But we won’t know until we actually get on the track.

“Now from Max’s point of view, that’s very different because I’m sure he will be very aware of what is going on, what is going well and what is not going so well. When he sees what is not going well, will that force him into jumping ship? The jumping ship rumours are on the cards.”

“Early negotiations” with Mercedes, not Aston

Verstappen’s F1 future has been a hot topic since the start of last year.

The off-track drama involving Christian Horner led to intense speculation about Verstappen potentially leaving the team to join Mercedes.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was looking for a Lewis Hamilton replacement.

The Austrian went public with his interest in Verstappen despite the reigning world champion being contracted at Red Bull until the end of 2028.

With Verstappen unwilling to leave Red Bull, Mercedes gave 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli a chance alongside George Russell.

Mercedes’ interest in Verstappen likely remains, particularly with Russell out of contract at the end of 2025.

However, Wolff has insisted that he’s happy with his current driver line-up.

Herbert feels any “early negotiations” that have taken place would have been with Mercedes rather than Aston Martin.

“Aston Martin is an obvious candidate for Verstappen. But I know Toto has been courting him quietly and for a long while,” Herbert added. “I think any early negotiations would have been with Mercedes rather than Aston Martin.

“But there is that relationship obviously with Adrian Newey, who knows how much Lawrence Stroll wants to win and who will know if they have, they got the right power unit with Honda for 2026.

“But the rumour mill is very much that Mercedes is the best option. But is that quick enough for next year? That is what drivers are looking at, how quickly a team can get them into a car that will give them that first, second, third or fourth World Championship. It’ll be fascinating to see exactly what happens.

“But Max is the man who has all the cards, all the knowledge and all the understanding of what’s happening and where he’s at the present time. He has all the aces. He’s just got to choose which one he goes for. Who wouldn’t want him?”