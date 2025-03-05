“Rumour” about Ford shared which may tempt Max Verstappen towards Aston Martin

Johnny Herbert believes Max Verstappen will be tempted to move to Aston Martin as rumours swirl about the Red Bull-Ford F1 power unit for 2026.

Verstappen has been linked with an astonishing switch to Aston Martin over the past year amid Red Bull’s difficulties on and off-track.

The Daily Mail reported that Aston Martin were readying a £1 billion deal to bring Verstappen to the team.

Verstappen would be given a shareholding in the company and the chance to drive for the brand outside of F1.

Aston Martin quickly played down the speculation, pointing out that they have long-term deals with Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

Speaking to CasinoApps.com, Herbert hinted that Red Bull and Ford are struggling with the 2026 engine, potentially putting them on the back foot for F1’s new technical regulations.

“It will be all about the package. Max knows very much how the inner sanctum works at Red Bull,” he said.

“But there is a change now because the relationship that Red Bull have had with Honda, which has been very positive, has ended. From 2026 it’s a different scenario with Ford.

“There are rumours that it’s been tougher than they ever expected and it hasn’t been as positive as they were expecting.

“That makes your decision much easier when you know that it’s not going quite to plan with the power unit itself, and then you know that the power unit that you were successful with is going to be at the Aston Martin as well along with Adrian Newey.

“It makes total sense Max is no fool. Max is going to be wanting to place himself in the best place that will give him the chance of winning races in a world championship. If all those elements aren’t working where he’s at the present time, as I’ve heard on the Ford front.”

Herbert would be “shocked” if Verstappen didn’t move

While Verstappen has insisted he’s happy at Red Bull, describing the team as his “family” and having a competitive car as his number one priority.

Aston Martin have invested heavily in recent years, recruiting some of F1’s top personnel.

Andy Cowell has been appointed team principal, while Newey has just started work with the team as their managing technical partner.

Enrico Cardile is set to start work as one of their key technical staff in July.

Given the Newey and Honda connection, Herbert thinks Verstappen to Aston Martin is inevitable.

“If an opportunity came at Aston Martin, I would be shocked if Max wouldn’t bite and go for it. Because he knows very well that potentially, with Adrian and with the Honda, that Aston Martin will be the place to be,” Herbert added.

“Would you give up the place to be just to stay at something that’s been good to you over the last couple of years? Racing drivers don’t work like that. Max doesn’t work like that. Max is there to win. And as he said over this year, you know, it’s all about winning. That’s exactly what he wants to do.

“Christian has said Max is not going anywhere. I know he’s got the contract until 2028 but again contracts don’t mean anything if performance is not there. Champions who I’ve known have always had a performance clause.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

