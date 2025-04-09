Lewis Hamilton told that Ferrari problem “fixable” - but “will take time”

Sky Sports F1’s Ted Kravitz believes Ferrari’s issues with their 2025 car are “fixable” after Lewis Hamilton raised concerns during the Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

Ferrari have endured a difficult start to the 2025 F1 season.

Neither Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc finished on the podium in the opening three rounds of the year.

Ferrari’s highlight so far has been Hamilton’s sprint race victory in Shanghai.

However, that was ultimately overshadowed by a double disqualification for two different technical infringements.

Japan was a more solid weekend for Ferrari, as Leclerc finished fourth.

However, given where they were at the end of last year, often challenging McLaren as the second-fastest team, it’s been a poor start.

After the race, Hamilton referenced an issue with his car at the rear.

The consensus in the paddock is that Ferrari haven’t been able to run their car as low to the ground as they would like, compromising how much downforce they’re producing.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky F1 podcast, Kravitz acknowledged that it was the first time that Hamilton and Leclerc had been honest about a problem with their car.

Kravitz is adamant that the issues they currently have are “fixable” and that focusing on next year isn’t an option.

“For the first time Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were saying that we do have a problem with the car,” Kravitz said.

“They’re not specifying what it is. We think it’s in the rear of the car. It might be the rear wing, the gearbox or the ride height or the rear suspension.

“Clearly, it’s something that only affected them in testing with Lewis Hamilton’s inability to do the long run. It affected them not so much in Australia in the wet. They found out in the grand prix in China where it did show itself and now they’re having to live with it until they get a fix probably for Miami I would say.

“Everything’s fixable, it will just take a bit of time. When they fix it they will tell us. They’re not telling us at the moment because they don’t want to. Clearly, it’s something they need to get on top of quite quickly.”

Ferrari prepare first upgrade of 2025

Ferrari could introduce their first upgrade of the year with a new floor in Bahrain.

Ferrari hope that their upgrade package over the next few races will cure the issues they’ve experienced in the opening rounds of the season.

Rear-end stability and the ability to run their car closer to the ground will be key if they’re to be in title contention at the end of the season.

Whether the new floor is introduced in Bahrain is still uncertain.

Ferrari are currently weighing whether bringing the new floor to Miami is a better option to allow them to judge the progress they’ve made since Bahrain pre-season testing.

It won’t be until Friday that we will see whether Ferrari have their new floor or not for this weekend in Bahrain.