Carlos Sainz risks penalty by dropping expletive criticising FIA fine

Carlos Sainz could have more fines coming his way after swearing in FIA press conference.

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz could land himself in hot water with the FIA again after criticising them for his fine at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Williams driver was fined €20,000, half of which was suspended, for being late to the national anthem at the race in Japan due to what was described as being a “stomach issue”.

Such an infringement would normally result in a fine of €60,000 but the stewards lowered the penalty taking into account Sainz’s discomfort, which had been confirmed by a doctor.

Sainz was critical of the fine ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix and has put himself at risk of picking up further punishment by dropping an expletive in response to being asked about the FIA’s decision.

“I’m the biggest supporter of punctuality and being a gentleman and being punctual to things, especially a national anthem with all the authorities there,” Sainz said during Thursday’s FIA press conference.

“So I was the first one to put my hand up and say ‘I’m late, I’m sorry for that’. At the same time, I was five seconds late. To be five seconds late and have to pay €10,000 is for me out of the question that we’re having to pay these fines.

“I don’t know if I’m going to get another fine for saying this, but s*** happens. It’s the way it goes sometimes. It is €10,000.

“For five seconds, it’s disappointing and I hope someone tells me where this €10,000 goes and they say okay at least it went to a nice cause. I look forward to seeing where it goes.”

Has Carlos Sainz breached F1’s new swearing rules?

Under new rules introduced this year, F1 drivers face race bans if they repeatedly swear or criticise the FIA.

The changes are part of a clampdown on foul language by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

A first offence is punishable by a €40,000 fine.

This increases to €80,000 and a suspended one-month suspension from competition for a second offence, while a third offence would result in a €120,000 fine and one-month suspension.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was ordered to “accomplish some work of publish interest” after swearing in an official FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix last year.

World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux was the first victim of the FIA’s widely criticised swearing ban in February.

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
4m ago
Jack Miller addresses Yamaha MotoGP future after strong 2025 start
Jack Miller, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Americas MotoGP
F1 News
15m ago
Fernando Alonso fires shot at “last two eras of champions” in latest Max Verstappen praise
Fernando Alonso
F1 News
38m ago
Former FIA CEO breaks silence about ‘serious challenges’ she saw
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayam
MotoGP News
41m ago
Alex Marquez on leading MotoGP standings: ‘Pressure is on the others to catch me’
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
48m ago
Jorge Martin: “Big dominance from Ducati, big step from Aprilia”
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

F1 News
58m ago
Jack Doohan reveals pain side-effects from massive F1 shunt
Jack Doohan
WSBK News
1h ago
Danilo Petrucci “really happy” ahead of Assen WorldSBK return after 2024 horror crash
Danilo Petrucci, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marc Marquez admits Qatar MotoGP ‘first track I’m not faster than rivals at’
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Oscar Piastri shrugs off Red Bull’s front wing clampdown talk: “We’ll be strong all year”
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Carlos Sainz risks penalty by dropping expletive criticising FIA fine
Carlos Sainz