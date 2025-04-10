Carlos Sainz risks penalty by dropping expletive criticising FIA fine

Carlos Sainz could land himself in hot water with the FIA again after criticising them for his fine at the F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Williams driver was fined €20,000, half of which was suspended, for being late to the national anthem at the race in Japan due to what was described as being a “stomach issue”.

Such an infringement would normally result in a fine of €60,000 but the stewards lowered the penalty taking into account Sainz’s discomfort, which had been confirmed by a doctor.

Sainz was critical of the fine ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix and has put himself at risk of picking up further punishment by dropping an expletive in response to being asked about the FIA’s decision.

“I’m the biggest supporter of punctuality and being a gentleman and being punctual to things, especially a national anthem with all the authorities there,” Sainz said during Thursday’s FIA press conference.

“So I was the first one to put my hand up and say ‘I’m late, I’m sorry for that’. At the same time, I was five seconds late. To be five seconds late and have to pay €10,000 is for me out of the question that we’re having to pay these fines.

“I don’t know if I’m going to get another fine for saying this, but s*** happens. It’s the way it goes sometimes. It is €10,000.

“For five seconds, it’s disappointing and I hope someone tells me where this €10,000 goes and they say okay at least it went to a nice cause. I look forward to seeing where it goes.”

Has Carlos Sainz breached F1’s new swearing rules?

Under new rules introduced this year, F1 drivers face race bans if they repeatedly swear or criticise the FIA.

The changes are part of a clampdown on foul language by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

A first offence is punishable by a €40,000 fine.

This increases to €80,000 and a suspended one-month suspension from competition for a second offence, while a third offence would result in a €120,000 fine and one-month suspension.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was ordered to “accomplish some work of publish interest” after swearing in an official FIA press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix last year.

World Rally Championship driver Adrien Fourmaux was the first victim of the FIA’s widely criticised swearing ban in February.