Lando Norris responds to Max Verstappen’s jab: 'He can test the McLaren'

The two drivers engage in a war of words as the championship battle between McLaren and Red Bull heats up.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
© XPB Images

Lando Norris says Max Verstappen is welcome to test the McLaren MCL39 following the Dutchman’s comments about the competitiveness of its Formula 1 car in 2025.

Following an unlikely victory from pole position in the Japanese Grand Prix, Red Bull star Verstappen quipped that “you wouldn’t have seen me” if he were driving a McLaren this year.

Lando Norris responds to Max Verstappen

“McLaren was faster I think, but they couldn't get into the DRS to make a move,” he said at Suzuka.

"I'm very happy with what I'm doing. I don't even want to think about if I'd been in that other car [McLaren]. Then you wouldn't have seen me.”

The remark indirectly pointed the finger at McLaren drivers Norris and Oscar Piastri for failing to get the best maximum out of the car and losing to a slower Red Bull in Japan.

It was also meant to highlight a clear gulf in performance between the two cars, with McLaren dominating the opening two races in Australia and China before being defeated for the first time in 2025 by Verstappen’s RB21 last weekend.

Now, Norris has responded to Verstappen’s jibe, suggesting that the MCL39 isn’t as quick or driveable as the four-time world champion expects.

In an interview ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain GP, the British said: “I don’t mind, he can say what he wants. I don’t care, honestly. Everyone can say what they want and believe what they want.

"I believe both Oscar [Piastri] and myself are good drivers. He is maybe better at some things but he is not better in every area."

“I have a lot of respect for Max but I also know some things are not true, he can come and test our car any day that he wants and I’ll be excited to see the disappointment on his face after he gets out.”

Nevertheless, five-time grand prix winner Norris expects Verstappen to be a consistent title threat in 2025, saying “Max is close behind and I am sure he’s going to be behind and close behind for a long time.”

