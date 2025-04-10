Yuki Tsunoda calls Max Verstappen’s ability to handle extreme Red Bull setup “incredible”

“It’s incredible how he’s able to cope with that kind of setup.”

Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen
Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen

Yuki Tsunoda admitted it was “incredible” how Max Verstappen could “cope” with his setup choices after trying them on the Red Bull simulator.

Verstappen returned to winning ways at Suzuka with a faultless display from pole position.

On the other side of the garage, it was a difficult first race at Red Bull for Tsunoda, who failed to make it into Q3 and finished outside the top 10 in the grand prix.

After a solid start to the weekend in practice, Tsunoda deviated from Verstappen’s setup.

Tsunoda opted for more downforce, running a bigger rear wing on the car, which ultimately didn’t work out.

Speaking ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Tsunoda revealed that he had tried Verstappen’s full setup and “definitely felt the trickiness”

“In terms of how I got on in the car, it’s still OK, it’s too early stages to say I’m able to drive comfortably or not. But I think I’m able to cope with the car balance that most drivers struggle with so far,” Tsunoda said as quoted by Motorsport.com.

“Actually, we went to Max’s side rather than my setup, which I thought would be good. Surprisingly, I’m able to drive quite well so I’m happy with it so far. The direction we tried in the simulator, which was a bit different [from] China to focus on calming down the rear, and the setup we concluded in the end I felt was good.

“Also, Max felt pretty positive in the simulator, so in the end, also Max started with that direction which I quite liked as well already at Suzuka. I went for a  more extreme side in that direction, and it just didn’t work out.

“It’s not like the setup that Max used in China; China was a bit more specific because it was more front-end limitation. But Max’s setup helps [the rear] and I think that setup probably in the simulator I feel definitely the trickiness. It’s incredible how he’s able to cope with that kind of setup.”

Verstappen demands Red Bull improvements

Despite not having the quickest car in F1 amid McLaren’s impressive start to the year, Verstappen sits just one point behind Lando Norris at the top of the drivers’ championship.

Verstappen extracted the maximum from the RB21 in search of his fifth consecutive F1 title.

Despite the close gap in the standings, Verstappen is cautious about his title chances without significant improvements to the car.

“No, we definitely need to improve to be able to fight for a title,” Verstappen said.

“It’s great that we are one point behind, but I think it’s more that we just maximised our weekends quite well so far. To really fight for a title, we need to find more performance.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
3m ago
Fabio Quartararo: “I don't want to touch the bike” in Qatar MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda calls Max Verstappen’s ability to handle extreme Red Bull setup “incredible”
Yuki Tsunoda and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Why I’d have escaped ride-through penalty at COTA
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
1h ago
Lando Norris on Max Verstappen title fight: ‘He’ll be close behind for a long time’
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Martin “understands” injury testing block: “You don't let a rival do it”
Jorge Martin, 2025 Qatar MotoGP

More News

F1 News
2h ago
George Russell calls latest FIA exit “not really a big surprise” as crisis deepens
George Russell
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms upgrade as he addresses Ferrari car concerns
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Bahrain paddock on Thursday
MotoGP News
2h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio wants to ‘break factory Ducati riders’ balls’ in Qatar MotoGP
Fabio Di Giannantonio, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Americas MotoGP
Moto3 News
2h ago
Marc Marquez protege out of Qatar Moto3 after breakout COTA debut
Maximo Quiles, Aspar Moto3, 2025 Americas MotoGP
WSBK News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista hints at WorldSBK future: “I wouldn’t like to go home without racing that bike”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.