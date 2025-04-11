The six F1 rookies getting Bahrain GP practice time - and why

Six F1 teams are handing one of their cars over to a junior, test or reserve driver to tick off a mandatory rookie practice outing for the year.

Under F1’s regulations, every full-time driver is required to make way for a rookie in two practice sessions across the 2025 season. This has increased from the single mandatory FP1 requirement from last year.

An F1 rookie is classed as a driver who has started no more than two grands prix.

Due to FP1 in Bahrain being held at a different time, in warmer conditions than qualifying, it represents a good opportunity for F1 teams to give their rookies some running.

Here is a rundown of the six drivers who will be in action at the Sakhir International Circuit during FP1 today…

Dino Beganovic - Ferrari

Ferrari are handing Dino Beganovic his F1 weekend debut.

The Swedish driver will get behind the wheel of Charles Leclerc’s SF-25 for the opening sixty minutes of running in Bahrain.

Beganovic, who will race in Formula 2 this season, made his F1 debut with Ferrari during a pre-season test at Barcelona at the end of January which hinted at his increased involved with the Scuderia this year.

Ayumu Iwasa - Red Bull

Ayumu Iwasa

Max Verstappen will skip FP1 on Friday, with the reigning world champion replaced in his Red Bull by Ayumu Iwasa.

Iwasa will join fellow countryman Yuki Tsunoda to form an all-Japanese line-up at Red Bull during opening practice.

Iwasa has driven in FP1s before but with Red Bull’s sister squad Racing Bulls. This will mark his practice debut for the main Red Bull team.

Fred Vesti - Mercedes

Fred Vesti

Fred Vesti will participate in opening practice with Mercedes in Bahrain.

The 2019 Formula Regional European Champion and 2023 Formula 2 runner up will pilot George Russell’s W16 for the session.

Vesti has been on Mercedes’ books since 2021 and is sharing their reserve driver role with Valtteri Bottas.

He has previously driven Mercedes F1 cars in FP1 at the Mexico City and Abu Dhabi grands prix in 2023.

Felipe Drugovich - Aston Martin

Felipe Drugovich

There will be a familiar face at Aston Martin when Felipe Drugovich takes part in FP1, in place of Fernando Alonso.

Drugovich is Aston Martin’s long-serving reserve driver and while the 2022 Formula 2 champion is yet to make his full F1 debut, he has already conducted six practice outings with Aston Martin.

“Felipe is a trusted pair of hands, and we're confident he’ll do a great job in FP1 and contribute to our preparations for the race weekend,” said Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell.

Ryo Hirakawa - Haas

Ryo Hirakawa

For Ryo Hirakawa, it will mark his second consecutive practice appearance after driving for Alpine in Japan last time out.

However, he will be running for Haas in Bahrain, having completed a rather abrupt switch to Alpine’s midfield rivals in the gap between events.

It will be Hirakawa’s third FP1 outing for a third different F1 team, having made his debut with McLaren in 2024.

The 31-year-old will step in for Oliver Bearman in the Haas VF-25.

Luke Browning - Williams

Luke Browning

Williams have handed F2 racer and British up-and-comer Luke Browning a chance to impress at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old will take over Carlos Sainz’s FW47 for opening practice in Sakhir to make his second FP1 outing with the team.

Browning, who took part in a private test in Monza last weekend to prepare for the experience, previously drove for Williams in first practice in Abu Dhabi last year.