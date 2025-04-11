Max Verstappen reacts after Jos reposts footage of McLaren flexi-wing

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen says “a lot of people [can] see how McLaren’s rear wing has been flexing in the early part of the 2025 Formula 1 season, sparking intrigue about the legality of the car.

The debate about flexi-wings was renewed after a video emerged on social media this week, highlighting the MCL39’s rear wing moving under load at Suzuka during the Japanese Grand Prix.

The post, which was retweeted by Max Verstappen’s father Jos on X, also included an onboard video of the Red Bull RB21, which showed limited movement compared to the McLaren.

Yeah the season definitely starts in Spain, McLaren is a monster when it comes to wing flex pic.twitter.com/E9JT4V0XVI — Cytrus 🍋 (@cytrusf1) April 9, 2025

McLaren is involved in a tight scrap with Red Bull for the championship this year, prompting a comment from the latter’s star driver Verstappen.

But the Dutchman has taken a cautious approach over the situation, saying it is not his job to ensure McLaren complies with F1’s technical regulations.

"I don't make the rules," Verstappen was quoted ahead of the Bahrain GP.

"I'm also not the one enforcing them, so what I see, probably a lot of people see."

“I know what is going on, but for me, I just like to focus on our car.

"Our car is the only thing that I can [control].

"Everyone is always pushing the boundaries, and it is up to the FIA to decide what is allowed, but I am not disappointed, as everyone is trying to do their best, and maybe, some people read the regulations maybe a bit differently."

The FIA has been tightening regulations around flexible wings for some time after it became a major talking point over the course of the 2024 season.

The governing body issues stricter rear-wing flexibility tests from last month’s Chinese Grand Prix and another clampdown is planned for the Spanish GP in June.

Several media outlets reported on Friday that the FIA is aware of the footage that is being shared widely on social media. However, no team has come forward to lodge a complaint to the FIA and call for a formal investigation.