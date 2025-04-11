Unhappy Max Verstappen bemoans ‘massive’ gap to McLaren

Max Verstappen concerned about "big" gap separating Red Bull and McLaren.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has admitted the gap to F1 rivals McLaren is “massive” after Friday practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Following his stunning and unlikely victory at last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, Verstappen was only seventh-fastest in second practice in Bahrain, some 0.825s behind Oscar Piastri.

McLaren dominated Friday practice at Sakhir, with Lando Norris topping the less representative FP1 before Piastri headed a dominant 1-2 in the evening session, which took place in the same conditions as qualifying and Sunday’s grand prix will.

Verstappen was heard complaining about brake issues throughout FP2 and already seems to be doubting Red Bull’s chances of challenging for another win in Bahrain.

“Get to grips with the car? Good one! I had no grip,” the four-time world champion said at the end of Friday.

“It was just difficult. Of course took a few laps to get into it but the gap was quite massive so not entirely happy. Just struggling a lot with grip and feeling in general.

“The balance wasn’t too bad, just off. Quite a bit of work to do also in the long run. We’re just too slow basically, every lap. Honestly it was not a lot of fun out there in the long runs.

“A bit of drift practice at the end there as well.”

Asked what he makes of the gap to McLaren, Verstappen replied: "It's big. We did a bit of a different approach to our Friday so I think this gap is very big.”

Verstappen closed to within a point of championship leader Norris after his fourth straight win at Suzuka.

Yuki Tsunoda rues “messy” Friday

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda was only 18th in FP2 ahead of his second race for the team following his promotion.

Following a “messy” Friday, Tsunoda hopes to find time overnight to avoid a repeat of his early qualifying exit in Japan.

“The potential, it’s hard to tell,” he said.

“It’s a different set-up between us. I know inside my feeling of the potential but it’s just hard to extract it.

“From the operational side, warm-up, switches, everything was pretty messy overall today. We just have to avoid this situation in future.

“Maybe me and Woody [Richard Wood, race engineer] need to go out tonight and build the relationship more.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
3m ago
Miguel Oliveira: “We cannot rush coming back”
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
39m ago
Honda denies it blocked Jorge Martin’s pre-Qatar return MotoGP test request from Aprilia
Alberto Puig, Honda Factory Racing, MotoGP 2024
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP, Lusail - Friday Practice Results
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Friday practice as it happened
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton gives first reaction to Ferrari’s Bahrain GP upgrades after practice
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Qatar MotoGP: Franco Morbidelli tops Pecco Bagnaia in Practice
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Unhappy Max Verstappen bemoans ‘massive’ gap to McLaren
Max Verstappen
WSBK News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista compromised by tyre choice in Dutch WorldSBK practice
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Lando Norris “a little bit on edge” after Max Verstappen’s McLaren claim
Lando Norris
WSBK News
2h ago
“Best of the rest” for Dutch WorldSBK puts his hand up
Sam Lowes