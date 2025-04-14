Charles Leclerc warns Ferrari recovery will be “a bit longer than I would want”

Charles Leclerc's insight into how long Ferrari's recovery might take

Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc doesn’t expect Ferrari to be in a position to be winning on merit again any time soon, conceding it’s going to take “longer than I would want”. 

Leclerc finished fourth at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, his best result of the 2025 season so far.

The Monegasque looked on course for Ferrari’s first podium of the year after overtaking McLaren’s Lando Norris during the middle stint of the race.

However, the timing of the Safety Car, due to debris on track, didn’t play into Ferrari’s hands.

As Ferrari didn’t have another set of medium tyres available, they were forced to put Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on the unfavoured hard tyre.

Despite a robust defence, Leclerc ultimately lost out to Norris and had to settle for fourth.

While Bahrain was more encouraging than recent races, results are still falling well below pre-season expectations.

Speaking after the race, Leclerc couldn’t say how long it would be until Ferrari are back competing for regular race victories again.

“I don’t know. I think I felt the tunnel is a bit longer than what I would want,” Leclerc said as quoted by Motorsport Week.

“Eventually, I’m sure that we’ll find our way, but how long before we do? I don’t know.”

“Nothing more” from 2025 Ferrari

Unlike teammate Hamilton, who is continuing to adapt to this year’s Ferrari, Leclerc feels that there’s “nothing more” in terms of pace to come from the car.

Leclerc qualified third in Bahrain (started second due to George Russell’s penalty) but was still nearly two-tenths away from Oscar Piastri.

“I think we just need more overall downforce, more grip,” Leclerc added.

“I think the balance we are extracting the maximum out of the car at the moment, but there’s just nothing more. I need more grip to go faster around the corner.”

Leclerc also dismissed the idea that Ferrari made a mistake in not going on the softs at the end of the race after choosing the hards.

“I think the pace was just missing,” Leclerc explained. “Then, obviously, when the pace is missing, whatever strategy you do, you’re always on the wrong side of things. We are just not fast enough.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
1m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio: “Dangerous” move by Alex Marquez, “destroyed my race”
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
WSBK News
40m ago
Wind, cold affects Alvaro Bautista at Assen, setup changes “didn’t work”
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
BSB News
1h ago
Stuart Higgs explains OMG Racing revival: “Sometimes you get shock solutions”
Stuart Higgs, 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Valentino Rossi “must have had fun, watching his bike on top”
Rossi, Uccio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Moto3 News
1h ago
Moto3 rider “hospitalised under observation”, family request “maximum privacy”
Matteo Bertelle, 2025 Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Lost Lando Norris facing ‘uncomfortable situation’ at McLaren
Lando Norris was outperformed by McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri
F1 News
2h ago
Charles Leclerc warns Ferrari recovery will be “a bit longer than I would want”
Charles Leclerc
MotoGP News
3h ago
Alex Marquez “didn't understand what happened with Marc”, “my mistake” with Diggia
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, di Giannantonio, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
3h ago
Jack Doohan gets F1 lifeline as ‘grace period’ emerges
Jack Doohan
F1 News
4h ago
Helmut Marko fears Max Verstappen exit after Red Bull’s Bahrain GP struggles
Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko