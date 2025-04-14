Charles Leclerc warns Ferrari recovery will be “a bit longer than I would want”

Charles Leclerc doesn’t expect Ferrari to be in a position to be winning on merit again any time soon, conceding it’s going to take “longer than I would want”.

Leclerc finished fourth at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday, his best result of the 2025 season so far.

The Monegasque looked on course for Ferrari’s first podium of the year after overtaking McLaren’s Lando Norris during the middle stint of the race.

However, the timing of the Safety Car, due to debris on track, didn’t play into Ferrari’s hands.

As Ferrari didn’t have another set of medium tyres available, they were forced to put Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton on the unfavoured hard tyre.

Despite a robust defence, Leclerc ultimately lost out to Norris and had to settle for fourth.

While Bahrain was more encouraging than recent races, results are still falling well below pre-season expectations.

Speaking after the race, Leclerc couldn’t say how long it would be until Ferrari are back competing for regular race victories again.

“I don’t know. I think I felt the tunnel is a bit longer than what I would want,” Leclerc said as quoted by Motorsport Week.

“Eventually, I’m sure that we’ll find our way, but how long before we do? I don’t know.”

“Nothing more” from 2025 Ferrari

Unlike teammate Hamilton, who is continuing to adapt to this year’s Ferrari, Leclerc feels that there’s “nothing more” in terms of pace to come from the car.

Leclerc qualified third in Bahrain (started second due to George Russell’s penalty) but was still nearly two-tenths away from Oscar Piastri.

“I think we just need more overall downforce, more grip,” Leclerc added.

“I think the balance we are extracting the maximum out of the car at the moment, but there’s just nothing more. I need more grip to go faster around the corner.”

Leclerc also dismissed the idea that Ferrari made a mistake in not going on the softs at the end of the race after choosing the hards.

“I think the pace was just missing,” Leclerc explained. “Then, obviously, when the pace is missing, whatever strategy you do, you’re always on the wrong side of things. We are just not fast enough.”