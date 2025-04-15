Revealed: George Russell’s huge salary in new Mercedes F1 deal

George Russell could pocket around $30m per season in his next Mercedes F1 contract.

The Briton is reportedly inching closer to securing a fresh two-year extension with Mercedes including an option for 2028, worth “around $30m per season”, equivalent to around £23m, according to Motorsport.

Russell’s current deal is due to expire at the end of 2025 but he is expected to be rewarded with a bumper new contract following his strong start to the season.

Russell has been leading Mercedes’ charge alongside rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli and currently sits fourth in the drivers’ championship after the opening four rounds.

He is just 14 points behind McLaren’s Lando Norris after claiming three podium finishes, including his impressive drive to P2 in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Mercedes focused on George Russell, Kimi Antonelli

George Russell

Max Verstappen continues to be linked to Mercedes amid Red Bull’s challenging start to the new campaign but Toto Wolff insisted at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix that the Dutchman is no longer on his radar.

"We need to concentrate on our driver line-up,” Wolff said in Melbourne.

"I don't flirt outside if I'm in a good relationship, and that is true for this year too. So at the moment that [a move for Verstappen] is not on any radar.

"I don't plan to shift my concentration away from these guys and make sure that George has some visibility very soon, or has a contract very soon.”

Wolff spent several months publicly courting Verstappen last year as he searched for a replacement for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who left for Ferrari.

Mercedes eventually decided to promote their teenage prodigy Antonelli after a single season in Formula 2.

About a new deal for Russell, Wolff added: "We have had a chat a few weeks ago about what the right timing would be to liaise and I'm - naively or not - someone that sticks to what he says and these three [Russell, Antonelli and reserve driver Valtteri Bottas] are the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes.

"I have no other reasons to doubt that, on the contrary. And we're going find some time I guess before the summer. We'll do that in a timely manner without disrupting the season."