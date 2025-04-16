Lewis Hamilton: "Drivers started doing the same thing" after huge F1 change

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on how he’s challenged F1’s fashion norms, revealing the “pushback was massive” to his exuberant choices.

Hamilton is well known for his bold fashion choices, particularly on Thursdays when he walks into the F1 paddock for the first time.

His style has earned him multiple appearances at The Met Gala, the world’s most famous and prestigious fashion event.

It’s not always been the case, though, with Hamilton feeling unable to express himself, especially during his early F1 career.

It wasn’t until Hamilton switched to Mercedes that he came out of his shell.

Not only has Hamilton been heavily involved in fashion, but he’s also been a leader in pushing for more diversity in F1 and other related issues that impact motorsport.

In an article for Vogue, Hamilton spoke about how he didn’t feel “comfortable” wearing only suits and F1 team kits.

“Just before I got to Formula 1, I remember being looked up and down by a boss, and he definitely wasn’t impressed with what I was wearing,” Hamilton said.

“I was probably in FUBU and Timbs. I remember thinking, Shoot, I’ve really got to fit into this mold. And my dad expected me to fit into that mold too.

“Sometimes I would dress one way leaving the house, then drive down the road and change into a baggy, swagged-out look. I would go out and have the best night ever, then change back into what I left the house wearing before I came home.

“When I first signed with F1 I was only allowed to wear suits and team kits, and it was horrible. I didn’t feel comfortable, and I didn’t feel like I was able to be myself."

Lewis Hamilton proud of his impact

Hamilton’s “courage to push beyond those boundaries” has made him a role model on the grid.

Last year, Pierre Gasly said F1 would be very different if Hamilton didn’t “open doors.”

“To be fair, I think you know it’s important to say that without him, it would be different these days,” Gasly told Sky Sports.“Lewis opened a lot of doors for all of us and I think the mentality has changed slightly. I think people have a lot more space to express themselves.”

Other F1 drivers, notably Zhou Guanyu during his time at Sauber, have expressed themselves with their fashion choices.

“Eventually, I had the courage to push beyond those boundaries and say, “Look, I want to turn up to the track in what I want to wear,” Hamilton added.

“I’m here now - you can’t get rid of me or change the way I dress. The pushback was massive, but when the sport saw the impact of my little runway, other drivers started doing the same thing.”