Sebastian Vettel praises Lando Norris as a “real role model” for honest self-criticism

Sebastian Vettel praises Lando Norris for his approach off track

Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris
Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris

Sebastian Vettel has labelled Lando Norris a “real role model” for being self-critical, dismissing that it’s a weakness.

Norris has been vocal in recent weeks about his struggles with this year’s McLaren F1 car.

The British driver endured a scrappy weekend in Bahrain, finishing well behind teammate Oscar Piastri.

Still, Norris leads the F1 drivers’ championship after four rounds, three points ahead of Piastri.

Norris is one of the few drivers on the grid to criticise himself publicly - something that has led to external criticism that he doesn’t have the right mentality to become an F1 world champion.

Vettel, who retired at the end of 2022, believes Norris’ attitude is a “positive development” and not a sign of weakness.

“I think it’s a positive development because we are normal people,” Vettel said as quoted by Reuters.

“We do have normal problems just like everybody else. Heroism is fine but it’s also part of the heroism to just talk about your problems and your weakness. I think that’s a great development to see and to witness and, you know, real role models.

“I don’t think it’s a sign of weakness. It might be criticised by some people, but if you look at the broader picture, I think it’s just progress.”

Despite Norris’ difficulties with the MCL39, he has finished on the podium at all four races in 2025.

However, Piastri has shown to be the quicker of the two drivers despite being behind in the championship.

Vettel still sees Norris as the favourite for this year’s title.

“I would still put Lando as an indirect favourite, but time will tell,” Vettel added.

“Naturally people always look for entertainment, which is fine and it’s part of the sport, but I don’t see those two having a really intense and rough partnership.

“I think they’ll get along and I think Andrea [Stella] also is in a position to manage them well.

“I think the rivalries nowadays are different. I think we had respect and I think this generation has respect for each other. But I think they have progressed and they manage it better than us to differentiate what’s happening on track and what’s happening off track.”

Vettel doesn’t rule out Red Bull

Vettel won all four of his F1 world titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

He ultimately decided to leave them for Ferrari at the end of 2014 following a winless campaign.

After several years of dominance, Max Verstappen is now going through a similar journey where Red Bull are struggling relative to their rivals.

Verstappen finished a disappointing sixth in Bahrain, only overtaking Alpine’s Pierre Gasly on the final lap.

While it’s “not that easy to fix”, Vettel feels it’s “very possible” that Red Bull can turn things around.

“Obviously Red Bull isn’t very strong now, but if you just go back one year, Red Bull started off very strong and wasn’t that strong at the end and still won. So I think, you know, of course it can change,” Vettel explained.

“It’s not that easy to fix but generally I think they know what they are doing. It is very likely or very possible that Red Bull can turn it around.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
6m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu to MotoGP: "Found a solution but we can't announce yet"
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
30m ago
Michael Dunlop set for BMW return at Isle of Man TT as top 20 Superbike starters revealed
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024
NASCAR News
41m ago
Kyle Larson wants to “embarrass” Xfinity drivers and NASCAR
Kyle Larson in Briston Xfinity race
F1 News
1h ago
Sebastian Vettel praises Lando Norris as a “real role model” for honest self-criticism
Sebastian Vettel and Lando Norris
F1 News
16h ago
Whispers in Italy about Kimi Antonelli’s suitability for Ferrari
Antonelli, Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
16h ago
Violent vibration threw Jack Miller’s legs off the pegs, "bike slid out from under me"
Jack Miller, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
17h ago
Worry expressed for George Russell’s Mercedes future despite bumper new contract
Russell, Verstappen
MotoGP News
17h ago
“Incredible work”: MotoGP top rookie battle heats up in Qatar
Aldeguer, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
18h ago
Andrea Stella calls on F1 stakeholders not to “undermine” 2026 regulations
Andrea Stella, McLaren
F1 Feature
18h ago
Will Max Verstappen lose faith in Red Bull? Five key questions ahead of F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Max Verstappen