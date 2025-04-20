F1 World Championship points after 2025 Saudi Arabian GP

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The start of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
The start of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

There is a new leader at the top of the 2025 F1 world championship following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. 

2025 F1 drivers' standings 

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team399
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team189
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing187
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team073
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP047
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team038
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP031
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing020
9Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team014
10Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team010
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team06
12Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber06
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team06
14Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team05
15Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing05
16Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team05
17Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team00
18Liam LawsonNZLOracle Red Bull Racing00
19Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber00

For the first time since 2010, an Australian leads the world championship, with Oscar Piastri moving ahead of Lando Norris after his victory in Saudi Arabia. 

Piastri holds a 10-point advantage over his McLaren teammate Norris, who drops to second and is just two points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen after recovering to fourth following his disappointing qualifying in Jeddah. 

2025 F1 constructors' standings 

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
1McLaren F1 Team4188
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team0111
3Oracle Red Bull Racing189
4Scuderia Ferrari HP078
5Atlassian Williams Racing025
6MoneyGram Haas F1 Team020
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team010
8Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team08
9BWT Alpine F1 Team06
10Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber06

In the constructors' championship standings, McLaren have extended their advantage to 77 points over Mercedes. 

Ferrari have also closed the gap to third-placed Red Bull. 

A double points haul for Williams sees them leapfrog Haas into P5. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
51s ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Saudi Arabian GP
The start of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
F1 Results
14m ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
51m ago
F1 cost cap: How Red Bull broke it, their punishment, and the latest news on 2025 budget
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,
F1 News
52m ago
Safety Car F1: What are the rules? What happened in Abu Dhabi?
Safety Car
F1 News
52m ago
Toto Wolff net worth: Mercedes boss and his wife Susie Wolff's fortune
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three. -

More News

F1 Feature
53m ago
Toto Wolff, Christian Horner and every F1 team principal’s net worth revealed
Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
F1 News
53m ago
Christian Horner: Net worth of Red Bull boss and his wife Geri Horner
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three. -
F1 News
54m ago
F1 cars 2025: Regulations and liveries of every team
Ferrari's 2025 F1 challenger
F1 News
55m ago
F1 halo: What is it? The Mercedes design that “saved two lives”
Guanyu Zhou (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C42 crashes at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, British
F1 News
57m ago
DRS F1: What is Drag Reduction System in F1? How does it work?
Lewis Hamilton