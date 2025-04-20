F1 World Championship points after 2025 Saudi Arabian GP

There is a new leader at the top of the 2025 F1 world championship following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

2025 F1 drivers' standings

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 99 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1 89 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 87 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 73 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 47 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 38 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 31 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 20 9 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 14 10 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 10 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 6 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6 13 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 6 14 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 5 15 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 5 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 5 17 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 0 18 Liam Lawson NZL Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 0 19 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 20 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 0

For the first time since 2010, an Australian leads the world championship, with Oscar Piastri moving ahead of Lando Norris after his victory in Saudi Arabia.

Piastri holds a 10-point advantage over his McLaren teammate Norris, who drops to second and is just two points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen after recovering to fourth following his disappointing qualifying in Jeddah.

2025 F1 constructors' standings

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points 1 McLaren F1 Team 4 188 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 111 3 Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 89 4 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 78 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 25 6 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 20 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 10 8 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 8 9 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 6 10 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 6

In the constructors' championship standings, McLaren have extended their advantage to 77 points over Mercedes.

Ferrari have also closed the gap to third-placed Red Bull.

A double points haul for Williams sees them leapfrog Haas into P5.