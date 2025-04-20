F1 World Championship points after 2025 Saudi Arabian GP
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
There is a new leader at the top of the 2025 F1 world championship following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
2025 F1 drivers' standings
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|99
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1
|89
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1
|87
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|73
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|47
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|38
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|31
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|20
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|14
|10
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|10
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|6
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|6
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|6
|14
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|5
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|5
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|5
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|0
|18
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|0
|19
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|0
For the first time since 2010, an Australian leads the world championship, with Oscar Piastri moving ahead of Lando Norris after his victory in Saudi Arabia.
Piastri holds a 10-point advantage over his McLaren teammate Norris, who drops to second and is just two points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen after recovering to fourth following his disappointing qualifying in Jeddah.
2025 F1 constructors' standings
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|188
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|111
|3
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1
|89
|4
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|78
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|25
|6
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|20
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|10
|8
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|8
|9
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|6
|10
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|6
In the constructors' championship standings, McLaren have extended their advantage to 77 points over Mercedes.
Ferrari have also closed the gap to third-placed Red Bull.
A double points haul for Williams sees them leapfrog Haas into P5.