2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results

Full results from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Oscar Piastri has taken his third F1 victory of the 2025 season after coming out on top in Saudi Arabia.

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team50 Laps
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing+2.843s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+8.104s
4Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+9.196s
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+27.236s
6Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+34.688s
7Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+39.073s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing+64.630s
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+66.515s
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+67.091s
11Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+75.917s
12Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+78.451s
13Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+79.194s
14Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+99.491s
15Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
16Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+1 Lap
17Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 Lap
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 Lap
 Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull RacingDNF
 Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamDNF

Piastri has taken the F1 world championship lead for the first time in his career after winning in Jeddah.

The decisive moment of the race came on the opening lap after Piastri made a better start than Max Verstappen.

Verstappen tried to hold the position on the outside and cut the corner to try to keep it.

The stewards deemed that Verstappen did so illegally and he was hit with a five-second time penalty.

When the pit stops were made, Verstappen had to serve the penalty, giving Piastri track position.

From that moment onwards, Piastri controlled the race from the front to take his third win of the year.

Verstappen finished second, 2.8s behind Piastri at the chequered flag.

Charles Leclerc scored Ferrari’s first podium of the year with an impressive drive to third.

Leclerc showed great tyre management to go long on the mediums, stopping 10 laps later than the other frontrunners (besides Lando Norris, who started on the hards).

Leclerc overtook George Russell and then held off Norris, who had a late charge on the mediums, to secure third.

Norris finished fourth after starting 10th on the grid.

Russell was a distant fifth after struggling with tyre wear late on.

Kimi Antonelli backed up his teammate in sixth, beating Lewis Hamilton, who finished over 30 seconds behind Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon and Isack Hadjar rounded out the points positions in Saudi Arabia.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

