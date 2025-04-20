2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results
Full results from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Round 5 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Oscar Piastri has taken his third F1 victory of the 2025 season after coming out on top in Saudi Arabia.
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Laps
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|50 Laps
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|+2.843s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+8.104s
|4
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|+9.196s
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+27.236s
|6
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|+34.688s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|+39.073s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+64.630s
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|+66.515s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+67.091s
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+75.917s
|12
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|+78.451s
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+79.194s
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|+99.491s
|15
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|16
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|17
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|+1 Lap
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|+1 Lap
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|DNF
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|DNF
Piastri has taken the F1 world championship lead for the first time in his career after winning in Jeddah.
The decisive moment of the race came on the opening lap after Piastri made a better start than Max Verstappen.
Verstappen tried to hold the position on the outside and cut the corner to try to keep it.
The stewards deemed that Verstappen did so illegally and he was hit with a five-second time penalty.
When the pit stops were made, Verstappen had to serve the penalty, giving Piastri track position.
From that moment onwards, Piastri controlled the race from the front to take his third win of the year.
Verstappen finished second, 2.8s behind Piastri at the chequered flag.
Charles Leclerc scored Ferrari’s first podium of the year with an impressive drive to third.
Leclerc showed great tyre management to go long on the mediums, stopping 10 laps later than the other frontrunners (besides Lando Norris, who started on the hards).
Leclerc overtook George Russell and then held off Norris, who had a late charge on the mediums, to secure third.
Norris finished fourth after starting 10th on the grid.
Russell was a distant fifth after struggling with tyre wear late on.
Kimi Antonelli backed up his teammate in sixth, beating Lewis Hamilton, who finished over 30 seconds behind Leclerc.
Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon and Isack Hadjar rounded out the points positions in Saudi Arabia.