Oscar Piastri has taken his third F1 victory of the 2025 season after coming out on top in Saudi Arabia.

2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Race Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 50 Laps 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing +2.843s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +8.104s 4 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +9.196s 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +27.236s 6 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +34.688s 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +39.073s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing +64.630s 9 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +66.515s 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +67.091s 11 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +75.917s 12 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +78.451s 13 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +79.194s 14 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +99.491s 15 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap 16 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +1 Lap 17 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 Lap 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 Lap Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing DNF Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team DNF

Piastri has taken the F1 world championship lead for the first time in his career after winning in Jeddah.

The decisive moment of the race came on the opening lap after Piastri made a better start than Max Verstappen.

Verstappen tried to hold the position on the outside and cut the corner to try to keep it.

The stewards deemed that Verstappen did so illegally and he was hit with a five-second time penalty.

When the pit stops were made, Verstappen had to serve the penalty, giving Piastri track position.

From that moment onwards, Piastri controlled the race from the front to take his third win of the year.

Verstappen finished second, 2.8s behind Piastri at the chequered flag.

Charles Leclerc scored Ferrari’s first podium of the year with an impressive drive to third.

Leclerc showed great tyre management to go long on the mediums, stopping 10 laps later than the other frontrunners (besides Lando Norris, who started on the hards).

Leclerc overtook George Russell and then held off Norris, who had a late charge on the mediums, to secure third.

Norris finished fourth after starting 10th on the grid.

Russell was a distant fifth after struggling with tyre wear late on.

Kimi Antonelli backed up his teammate in sixth, beating Lewis Hamilton, who finished over 30 seconds behind Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon and Isack Hadjar rounded out the points positions in Saudi Arabia.