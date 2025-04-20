McLaren deliver clear judgement on Max Verstappen penalty in Saudi Arabia

Zak Brown and Andrea Stella delivered their clear verdicts on Max Verstappen’s penalty at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Pole-sitter Verstappen was penalised in the race’s decisive ruling on the opening lap.

McLaren’s Oscar Piastri, who started on the front row, got a great start and the stewards deemed that Verstappen tried to hold his position illegally.

Verstappen was hit with a five-second time penalty, ultimately finishing second, 2.843s behind Piastri.

McLaren back Max Verstappen penalty

“I definitely thought a penalty was deserved,” McLaren CEO Brown told Sky Sports.

“Oscar was clearly up the inside and got a better start.

“You need to use the race track. Whether it was a five-second penalty or give the position back, it could go either way.

“It was definitely appropriate. It was Oscar’s corner.

“At some point, you’ve just got to concede.”

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella said: “Oscar won the race with a great launch off the grid. Perfect management of Corner 1.

“It was tricky alongside Verstappen but he managed to be just a bit ahead.

“Onto the apex, he kept the car on track. He deserved to have the lead.

“If you are in clean air, you can manage. Oscar looked like a veteran but it’s just his 51st race in Formula 1.”

Lando Norris salvages Saudi Arabian GP

Lando Norris was the championship leader heading into Saudi Arabia but has now relinquished the lead to teammate Piastri. Norris started from 10th after a qualifying crash but finished P4.

He was embroiled in an exciting battle with Lewis Hamilton although it ultimately cost him time.

“Also a great race by Lando,” Stella said. “We wanted to recover after qualifying and he did it well.

“The strategy on hard tyres paid off. It allowed us to have clean air and exploit the pace of the car.

“Very good points for Lando. He needs to polish his Saturdays, and he’ll be alright.

“When the racing is so tight, it’s a matter of one or two seconds. He lost time with Lewis, which was a problem.

“That was ultimately impactful for Lando’s chances of the podium.”