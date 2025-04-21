Max Verstappen highlights Oscar Piastri’s biggest strength in F1 title fight

Max Verstappen sees Oscar Piastri’s calm demeanour and lack of mistakes as vital in his quest for the 2025 Formula 1 title.

McLaren driver Piastri scored his third victory of the year at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday to take control of the drivers’ championship for the first time in his F1 career.

The Australian bided his time behind Verstappen in the first stint after the Red Bull driver was hit with a five-second time penalty for going off track at the start and gaining an advantage.

Piastri moved into the lead when Verstappen served his penalty during his pitstop and wasn’t threatened thereafter, taking the chequered flag with a comfortable winning margin of 2.8s.

The result has made the 24-year-old the favourite for this year’s title, especially with more experienced teammate Lando Norris struggling to fourth at the end of another tough race for the Briton.

Max Verstappen praises F1 rival Oscar Piastri

Verstappen was full of praise for Piastri after being outclassed by him in Jeddah, stressing that the McLaren driver has one key trait that is important in any title battle.

“People forget a little bit – last year was his second year,” said the Dutchman. “Now he’s in his third year, and he’s very solid.

“He’s very calm in his approach, and I like that. It shows on track. He delivers when he has to, barely makes mistakes – and that’s what you need when you want to fight for a championship.”

Verstappen also credited Piastri’s manager and former Red Bull driver Mark Webber for the 24-year-old's success, comparing Webber's role with that of his own father Jos Verstappen.

“I think with Mark by his side, he’s helping him a lot. It’s great,” said the four-time F1 champion.

“People learn from their own careers – that’s what I had with my dad, and Mark is advising Oscar. At the end of the day, Oscar is using his talent, and that’s great to see.”

Piastri’s victory on Sunday has handed him a 10-point lead in the standings over Australian GP winner Norris, with Verstappen a further two points behind in third place.

However, Piastri said taking over the lead in the championship does not change his approach in F1, with his eyes firmly set on achieving his dream of winning the big prize at the end of the year.

“I still want to go out and try and win every race I can,” he said. “I'm not that bothered by the fact that I'm leading the championship, but I'm proud of the work and the reasons behind why we're leading the championship.

“Melbourne wasn't a great start to the year in terms of results. But from the moment I've hit the track this season, I felt like I've been in a good place.

“Leading the championship is a result of all the hard work we've done in the off-season, the hard work I've done personally, the hard work the team's done.

“I'm more proud of all of those things than I am of the fact that I'm leading the championship because, ultimately, I want to be leading it after round 24, not round five.”