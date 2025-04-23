Lando Norris to skip Amsterdam party which led to freak injury

Lando Norris will not be attending King’s Day in Amsterdam this year to concentrate on his F1 world championship bid.

Last year Norris sustained a nasty facial injury while partying in Amsterdam ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, which he would go on to claim his maiden F1 win at.

The McLaren driver cut his nose on broken glass during a boat party and was pictured with a bloody bandage wrapped around his face as he enjoyed the Koningsdag (King’s Day) celebrations with DJ Martin Garrix.

But Norris has confirmed he will not be attending this year’s event, which takes place on April 26, a few days before the 25-year-old Briton will arrive in Miami ahead of the sixth round of the 2025 season.

Norris is instead ensuring he is fully focused on his F1 title bid, having lost his lead in the world championship last time out in Saudi Arabia.

A fourth place finish in Jeddah saw Norris slip 10 points behind McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, who claimed his third win in five races and with it move to the top of the drivers’ standings.

Asked if he would attend King’s Day, Norris told Viaplay: ”No. Sadly not. I wish [I could go] because it was one of the best days of my life... I won Miami [after King's Day last year].

"So, no ... I had a great week with Martin and then the whole gang out in Amsterdam last year. But I'm fighting for a championship. I can't afford to do these things. I'll go back home and train.

"This race [in Saudi Arabia] was tough, it was physically demanding... There's much more to life than to drink. I've not drunk all year and I'm proud of that. [I'll] keep working hard, so no fun for me."

Lando Norris explains 2024 injury

Speaking at last year’s Miami Grand Prix, Norris shed light on his bizarre injury which made headlines.

"I've got a lot of friends, so it was a good weekend, but already the next morning, I flew straight to Miami," Norris said.

"It was just a bit of broken glass, and obviously looks a lot worse than it is, and everyone thought it was horrendous, but it's just a little cut.

"I wish it was a cooler story, but if I can spend some days with my friends, then I am going to enjoy it.

"People made a bigger deal out of it than it was, it was just a little cut but I am not embarrassed, I'm not trying to hide it.”

Norris added: "I took a picture, and I flew over [to Miami] into something much bigger than what it should have been," he added.

"I'm recognised everywhere I go, and for every driver, you get recognised quite a bit, especially with Drive to Survive and things like that, and it is not specifically racing fans who recognise you.

"It is definitely worse than a few years ago, and do I wish I was seen less? Yes, but it is part of it and I have nothing to complain about.

"Sometimes when you're out for dinner or with your family, I guess you wish you could be noticed less, you always feel like there are some eyes on you.

"But I am sure its a lot worse for people who are even more famous, and I'm sure a lot of people wish they could be in Formula 1 - so you win some and you lose some."