Johnny Herbert takes aim at “disrespectful” Max Verstappen for lack of podium celebration

Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert has criticised Max Verstappen for being “unprofessional” and “disrespectful” after not celebrating on the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix podium.

Verstappen cut a frustrated figure following Sunday’s F1 race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The Dutchman was given a five-second penalty for an incident with Piastri on the opening lap.

The stewards deemed Verstappen had illegally gained an advantage by going off the track and keeping the position.

Verstappen ultimately finished the race in second, 2.8s behind Piastri.

After the race, Verstappen refused to share his opinion in parc ferme in an interview with David Coulthard.

Herbert, who was part of F1’s stewarding team up until the end of last year, felt that Verstappen should have got a 10-second time penalty rather than the five seconds that he was given.

Herbert was also unimpressed with Verstappen’s conduct on the podium in Saudi Arabia.

“I saw Max Verstappen drink the champagne on the podium and didn’t really celebrate Oscar or Charles,” Herbert said to Beste Online Casino Nederland. “It comes across as unprofessional and disrespectful, from a four-time world champion.

“You have to be gracious in defeat sometimes. I don’t know how people will argue that it was an unfair penalty. The people arguing against it have probably never been in a race car, and definitely not in an F1 car, so they have zero understanding.”

Herbert blames Christian Horner

Herbert thinks Christian Horner should be more honest when his driver is in the wrong.

When speaking to the written press in Jeddah, Horner defended Verstappen by printing out an image to dispute the penalty.

“I’ll include Christian Horner in this, too,” Herbert added. “I know he’s the team principal and he’s trying to do what’s best for Red Bull, but sometimes you have to just admit you’re wrong and give the place back.

“Most drivers are very aware of when they should give the place back.”

Verstappen sits third in the F1 drivers’ standings after five rounds, 12 points behind championship leader Piastri.