Lewis Hamilton looks ‘lost’ after Saudi Arabia struggles: ‘He doesn’t look comfortable’

“The fact that he’s won over 100 Formula 1 races, but he doesn’t look comfortable. He really doesn’t look comfortable. He doesn’t sound comfortable.”

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

BBC F1 pundit Sam Bird has described Lewis Hamilton’s performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as “quite ordinary”.

Hamilton struggled for pace at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, finishing over 30 seconds behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

It was Hamilton’s weakest weekend of the year, finishing a disappointing seventh.

Jeddah has been a poor track for Hamilton since 2022, but the seven-time world champion was understandably downbeat after the race.

Hamilton admitted that it could be a challenging season and that there are no signs of turning things around.

“At the moment there is no fix so this is how it's going to be for the rest or the year. It's going to be painful,” Hamilton said.

“In qualifying it's me extracting performance and in the race I tried everything and the car just didn't want to go any quicker.”

Bird, who was part of Mercedes in the early 2010s, gave his view on Hamilton's struggles in Saudi Arabia.

“It’s difficult to hear people say that Lewis Hamilton is lost,” Bird said on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast. “The fact that he’s won over 100 Formula 1 races, but he doesn’t look comfortable. He really doesn’t look comfortable. He doesn’t sound comfortable.

“There’s nothing positive at the moment coming from him. There’s no glimmers of well, we were good on this stint, and we were good in this phase of the race, it was just all quite ordinary, unfortunately.”

Hamilton needs to do “some homework”

Bird believes Hamilton needs to push for answers when he returns to Maranello to understand his struggles.

“I’m a massive Lewis fan, I’ve supported him for many a year and I’ll say that time and time again and he is world class,” Bird added.

“But, right now, he is not comfortable in that Ferrari and it’s really showing and it’s sticking out especially when you’ve got Charles Leclerc doing drives like today and looking completely at one with the car and dragging it to a podium when Lewis is finishing 30 seconds back.

“I mean, he’s got to be doing some homework now back in Maranello and asking questions. How is Charles extracting miles more out of this car than me? 

“What do I need to do differently? How can I change my driving style? What tools is he using? What setup is he using on the other side of the garage? Because I need to be making some changes.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

BSB Results
25m ago
2025 Official Oulton Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1
Bradley Ray, 2025 Donington BSB Test. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
44m ago
McLaren tipped to side with Oscar Piastri after ‘outwitting’ Max Verstappen
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: “We know how fast Maverick can be, he deserves it”
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton looks ‘lost’ after Saudi Arabia struggles: ‘He doesn’t look comfortable’
Lewis Hamilton
Moto3 News
2h ago
MLav Racing confirms replacement rider for Spanish GP
Adrian Cruces, 2025 Moto3 Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia: “We have always been very fast” at Jerez
Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Spanish MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
General Motors date for F1 PU supply debut set after FIA approval
Cadillac logo
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jorge Martin provides MotoGP comeback update: “Everything is under control”
Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
“Always good to be the first Honda”: Johann Zarco growing stronger at LCR
Johann Zarco, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Ferrari set upgrade timeline in bid to close gap to McLaren in F1 2025
Charles Leclerc