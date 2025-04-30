Blue Ferrari in Miami? Lewis Hamilton’s race suit offers livery hint

Ferrari have teased a special one-off livery for the F1 Miami Grand Prix by revealing new colours for their driver’s race suits.

In a post on social media, Ferrari released images of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc wearing special white and blue race suits which will be worn during this weekend’s grand prix in Florida.

Ferrari are set to follow several teams in running a one-of-a-kind livery in Miami.

Sauber became the first team to reveal a revised look which the Swiss outfit says has been “inspired by Miami’s vibrant art scene”.

Racing Bulls are also set to unveil a special livery later on Wednesday.

While Ferrari are keeping their livery plans firmly under wraps for now, revealing their blue and white race suits has offered a clue at the direction the team could take.

Ferrari traditionally run their cars and race suits in their iconic scarlet red colour scheme but that appears set to change for one race only.

The race suits are predominately white but blue - the colour of Ferrari’s title sponsor HP - also features heavily.

Ferrari also ran a special livery at last year's Miami Grand Prix which featured hints of blue, while Leclerc and Carlos Sainz wore light blue overalls.

Will Ferrari turn their season around?

The Italian squad are in need of a rebound in Miami after suffering a hugely disappointing start to the 2025 season.

Leclerc is the team’s highest-placed driver in fifth but is already 52 points adrift of early championship leader Oscar Piastri, while Hamilton is 16 points further back in seventh as he continues to struggle to get to grips with his Ferrari.

Ferrari currently lie fourth in the constructors’ championship on 78 points - 110 points behind McLaren.